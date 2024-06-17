Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bronx, New York Native Serves aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) While Conducting Operations in the Pacific Ocean

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS John Ericsson in the South China Sea

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban | 240501-N-CV021-1083 SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 1, 2024) Seaman Mario Perez, from Bronx, New...... read more read more

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.22.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 20, 2024) A Bronx, New York native and 2021 graduate of Harry S Truman High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), which is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.

    Seaman Mario Perez is a part of the undesignated program. According to Perez, Sailors that are in the undesignated program work and learn the seamanship responsibilities of a Boatswain’s Mate, or BM. Undesignated Sailors fill in the roles of line handler, underway replenishment riggers, signalmen and more. After two years in this program, Sailors have the chance to become a third class in any rate of their choosing. Perez said that he decided to join this program to gain experience prior to choosing his rate.

    “Boatswain’s Mate have a low number of junior Sailors and the undesignated program fills the undermanned rate of the BM,” Perez said. “Being a line handler is not an easy job when refueling, but with efficient training and practice, you can master the skill of the line handling.”

    Perez joined the Navy in June 2022. He said that he comes from a military family, and he wanted to build a better future for himself. He joined Howard in November 2022. Howard is currently stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, and it is Perez’s first naval command.

    “I enjoy being in Japan because I always wanted to be here,” Perez said. “Being here is my dream. My top five favorite foods are yakitori, ramen, gyoza, yakiniku and sushi. I have visited plenty of places around Japan including Tokyo like Shinjuku, Shibuya, Harajuku, Shinigawa, Ebisu, Osaki, Ikehabara, Akihabara, Itsukushima, Yokohama and more. Before I leave Japan, I would like to visit Osaka, Chiba, Kyoto and Nara.”

    During Perez’s time in the Navy, he said that his proudest accomplishment was being chosen as the break man for certain port visits and anchoring operations. He hopes to one day become a Seabee and earn a Navy Marine Corps Achievement medal. Perez said that he feels fortunate to be a part of a great ship and strike group, accomplishing many missions for the welfare of his country.

    “I’m proud to be called a United States Sailor,” said Perez. “All the skills learned along the way will help me in the future.”

    Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

