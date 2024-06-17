673d Air Base Wing holds first-ever Command Chief Change of Responsibility

The 673d Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Guzman bid farewell during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Arctic Warrior Event Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, June 21.



A first of its kind, the ceremony mirrored that of a change of command and signifies the change of leadership and responsibility from Guzman to inbound Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Sylvester. It is an important military tradition as it recognizes the departing leader for their service and contribution, and formally introduces and welcomes the incoming leader to their new role.





From left to right: U.S. Air Force Col. David Wilson, 673d Air Base Wing and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson commander; U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Sylvester, 673d ABW incoming command chief; and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Guzman, 673d ABW outgoing command chief, shares a moment during a change of responsibility ceremony at JBER, Alaska, June 21, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

Guzman, who had served as the command chief for two years, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead and serve alongside the Airmen, Soldiers, reservists and guardsmen at JBER.



“The last two years, we have met every challenge, celebrated collective success, and mourned losses together,” said U.S. Air Force Col. David Wilson, 673d ABW and JBER commander. “I have had the privilege of watching your daily contributions in big and small ways to critical missions.”



As the senior enlisted advisor to the installation commander, Guzman, has played a crucial role in all matters impacting assigned personnel and their families. During his time as command chief, Guzman championed childcare assistance, pioneering the State Department’s first child discount, adopted by the Air Force. He also tackled important issues facing morale and readiness, such as the availability of housing in Alaska, the decrease in the overseas cost of living allowance, and the roll-out of Arctic incentive pay.



“In a few minutes, I will relinquish my responsibilities as the 673d ABW command chief and Chief Master Sgt. Sylvester will step into this position.” Guzman said. “Mike is a proven leader with vast experience in the Pacific as a group senior enlisted leader and command chief…we look forward to having you here and seeing what you bring to the fight.”



Guzman thanked JBER, Groups and mission partners for their support as he relinquished his responsibility.



Before passing the guidon to the incoming command chief, Wilson tasked Sylvester with focusing on three things.



“Mike, I have three challenges for you,” Wilson said. “Priority one is family first; everything falls in line after that. Priority two is to make habits of excellence: readiness. Finally, integrity always. We create a culture where we don’t do integrity first; we do integrity in everything we do.”



Sylvester, who will now take over as command chief of the 673d ABW, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to serve JBER personnel.



“To the men and women of 673d ABW, make no mistake, you are the ones that make the missions happen. You serve as a strategic linchpin in our nation’s defense – our nation’s premier power projection platform,” Sylvester said. “You execute your mission and protect the homeland, project joint forces, and power the joint base with excellence every day. I have total trust and confidence in your ability to lead, support, and serve our partners and solve whatever comes your way. I am excited and honored to serve you. Thank you for this opportunity and warm welcome. Let’s get after it.”

