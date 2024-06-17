Praetorians “Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!” Change of Command

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Colonel Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Colonel Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), and Command Sergeant Major Joseph P. Daniel, the Brigade’s senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors,’ stand in front of their brigade formation on the McGlachlin Parade Field, June 21. Praetorians “Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!” see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, commanding general, United States Army Intelligence and Security Command, hosted a change of command ceremony whereby Col. Benjamin F. Sangster relinquished his command of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Praetorians, to Col. Candy Boparai in a ceremony on McGlachlin Parade Field, June 21.



In a ceremony steeped in Army tradition, the Soldiers representing the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (Hastati); 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Vanguard); 782nd MI Battalion (Cyber Legion); 11th Cyber Battalion (Leviathans); Operations Support Element; and Task Force Echo, 126th Cyber Protection Battalion, Army National Guard; stood in formation to bid farewell to their departing commander and to welcome a new one.



Special guests included retired Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, who previously served as commander of United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and director, National Security Agency/chief, Central Security Services; Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett, commanding general, U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER); Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, deputy commander, USCYBERCOM; Brig. Gen. Brian D. Vile, deputy director, Future Operations, J-3, USCYBERCOM; Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle J. Gillam, the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM); and other distinguished guests, friends, and Family of the 780th MI Brigade.



“It is a privilege that today, we are witnessing one of the most important traditions that happen in our Army – the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the 780th MI Brigade from one great officer to another,” said Maj. Gen. Brown.



The INSCOM commanding general mentioned some the organization’s accomplishments under Col. Sangster’s leadership, including the largest transformation of the brigade since its inception “as it re-postured to support the sub-unification of the Cyber National Mission Force… Ben implemented the brigade’s organizational realignment to execute the commander, USCYBERCOM vision of persistent engagement and the rapid evolution of cyberspace capability development.”



Brown also mentioned the creation of Task Force Pretorian, now formally recognized as the INSCOM Operations Support Element on March 1, 2024, which unified critical enablers to optimize Cyber Mission Force operations. As well as the growth of the 11th Cyber Battalion, which will activate its third company next month.



“Ben’s empowerment of his subordinates drove operational experimentation and new concepts that enabled the 780th to employ Expeditionary Cyber Electromagnetic Activity Teams during ARCYBER’s first mobilization for real-world operations,” said Brown. “More importantly, Ben did this while taking care of over 1,850 Soldiers and Civilians as his top priority.”



In his remarks, Sangster, first and foremost, thanked “my Heavenly Father for blessing me, putting me on this path where I was able to lead some of the most amazing Soldiers and Civilians in our Army.” He quoted Proverbs 16:9 and thanked his Family.



He also thanked Gen. Nakasone, “for setting me on the career path that led me here”; Lt. Gen. Barrett, who he has served with for more than 14 years, “for being such a great role model”; and Lt. Gen. Hartman, whom Sangster served with as his J3 (operations) before he took command, “I aways tell folks you could order me to run through a brick wall and I would do it, because I know I’ll find mission success on the other side.”



Sangster then expressed his gratitude to the Praetorians, Soldiers and Civilians, for their hard work and dedication to the mission.



“I cannot think of one moment during our time together where we failed the mission…and that is not hyperbole.”



Before reminiscing on his fondest memories in command, Sangster reiterated his vision when he first assumed command, “I wanted each of you to enjoy coming to work every day. I can tell you with absolute honesty, that I truly enjoyed coming to work every single day for the past two years. More so than any other job I have ever held during my almost 30 years of service to our Country. It wasn’t anything I did, it had everything to do with each of you.”



Maj. Gen. Brown welcomed Col. Boparai and her Family back to the INSCOM team. She previously served as the Operations Officer for the 780th MI Brigade and deployed twice from the organization as the Expeditionary Cyberspace Operations Support Element officer-in-charge.



“Candy brings with her extensive and high impact experience in the cyber field from the tactical to the national levels with deep connections to both cyber and SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) communities,” said Brown. “You are absolutely the right leader to take the reins of the 780th and take it to even greater heights.”



Col. Boparai said, “today is a day of excitement for me and my Family, but overwhelmingly a day of gratitude.” She thanked Maj. Gen. Brown and Lt. Gen. Barrett for the opportunity, and to retired Gen. Nakasone, “It is not an exaggeration to say that I would not be here without you and Susan’s support and in particular without your council and guidance over the years.”



“780th, I have been in and around this brigade since 2013 and it is truly a privilege and honor to be here and to command you and I look forward to the next two years.”



Praetorian six signing on the net.



“Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!”