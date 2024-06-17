USACE Transatlantic Division Welcomes New Commander: Colonel Craig S. Baumgartner

Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Colonel Craig S. Baumgartner, new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Colonel Craig S. Baumgartner, new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division commander (center left), passes the Division colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Clifton D. Morehouse, Transatlantic Division senior enlisted advisor (center right), symbolizing the official transfer of command from Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan, Jr. (right), during the Change of Command Ceremony at the Division headquarters in Winchester, Va., June 21, 2024. Major Gen. William H. Graham, USACE Deputy Chief of Engineers and Deputy Commanding General (left) hosted the ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Shannon Hodges, Transatlantic Middle East District visual information) see less | View Image Page

JUNE 21, 2024 – The United States Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division proudly announces a change in leadership as Brigadier General William C. Hannan, Jr. officially hands over command to Colonel Craig S. Baumgartner.



Baumgartner assumed duties as Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, June 21. Although, he has been a crucial part of the division since August 2021, serving as the deputy commander. In this role, Baumgartner demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and a deep understanding of the Transatlantic Division mission, making him the ideal choice to lead the command into the future.



With a career spanning over three decades, Colonel Baumgartner has held numerous key positions that highlight his expertise and commitment to military engineering. His previous roles include serving as a Chief of Staff, HQDA G-3/5/7, and Combined Joint-Engineer Branch Head at the Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan (CSTC-A). He also led the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District as Commander and District Engineer, demonstrating his ability to manage complex engineering projects and operations.



Colonel Baumgartner's extensive experience includes deployments and assignments in some of the most challenging environments. He has served as Command Engineer of United States Army Cyber and Second Army at Fort Meade, Maryland, and held leadership roles during combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. His strategic vision and operational expertise have been instrumental in enhancing security and building capacity for our nation and allies.



A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Colonel Baumgartner holds a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering Management. He furthered his education with a Master's Degree in Engineering Management from the University of Missouri Science and Technology and a Master's Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College. His extensive military education and numerous awards, including the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star Medals, reflect his dedication to excellence and service.



Outgoing Commanding General, Brigadier General William C. Hannan, Jr., led the Transatlantic Division with exceptional dedication and vision for the past two years. His tenure has been marked by significant achievements and steadfast leadership. We extend our deepest gratitude for his service and wish him the very best as he transitions to his next assignment as Commander of the USACE Northwestern Division.



Under Baumgartner's leadership, the Transatlantic Division and its districts will continue to serve as USACE’s tip of the spear in one of the most dynamic construction environments in the world, strengthening partnerships, building capacity, and enhancing security for our nation, allies, and partners. The division will continue to safely deliver agile, responsive, and innovative design, construction, engineering, and contingency solutions in support of U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, and other global partners to advance national security interests.