17th OMRS welcomes new commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center on June 17.



The 17th OMRS welcomed the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Shelley Metcalf, and thanked the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Brenda Miazga, for her hard work and dedication to the 17th Medical Group.



The change of command ceremony is a military tradition, which illustrates the formal transfer of authority by the passing of the guidon from the departing commander to the incoming commander.



The 17th OMRS is responsible for the health and medical readiness of the entire 17th Training Wing.

