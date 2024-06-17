Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th OMRS welcomes new commander

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Story by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    The 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center on June 17.

    The 17th OMRS welcomed the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Shelley Metcalf, and thanked the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Brenda Miazga, for her hard work and dedication to the 17th Medical Group.

    The change of command ceremony is a military tradition, which illustrates the formal transfer of authority by the passing of the guidon from the departing commander to the incoming commander.

    The 17th OMRS is responsible for the health and medical readiness of the entire 17th Training Wing.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 16:38
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US
    ceremony
    change of command
    OMRS
    17th MDG

