Letterkenny leaders celebrate the Army’s 249th birthday

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Letterkenny Army Depot leaders and staff came together to celebrate the Army’s 249th birthday two days early at the depot headquarters June 12.



Col. Donald Santillo, commander, LEAD, conveyed remembrance of Soldiers and civilians who are committed to defending our country by “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future.”



“Since 1775, our brave men and women have served across the United States, its territories and overseas to protect our freedoms, standing steadfast against those who wish to harm us,” Santillo said. “Today, as we remember the Army Soldiers, civilians and family members who have served the past 249 years, we look toward a bright future, one in which every service member can maximize their fullest potential and exemplify the Army’s call to action, ‘Be All You Can Be.’”



The ceremony featured the viewing of Letterkenny’s Army birthday video, the singing of the Army song and a ceremonial cake cutting performed by the oldest and youngest Letterkenny Soldiers.



Santillo (oldest Soldier), Sgt. Maj. Ekondua Amoke, depot sergeant major, and Sgt. Noah Payton (youngest Soldier), military police, cut the birthday cake to signify the ongoing tradition from one generation of Soldiers to the next.

“As we look ahead to the future, we are embracing emerging technologies, constructing new facilities and gaining advanced skillsets to support the needs of the Army of 2030,” remarked Santillo.



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long-Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



