Keel Certified For MSC’s Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Sojourner Truth

Photo By Sarah Cannon | A General Dynamics NASSCO San Diego employee welds the initials of the sponsor of Military Sealift Command's newest fleet replenishment oiler USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 10), Children's Rights Activist Marian W. Edelman, onto a steel plate, during the keel certification ceremony of the ship. The plate will be installed on the ship as a permanent reminder of the start of construction.

Military Sealift Command Pacific’s commanding officer, Capt. Micah Murphy joined Employees of Military Sealift Command and General Dynamics NASSCO of San Diego to celebrate the keel certification of MSC’s newest ship, fleet replenishment oiler USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 10) at the NASSCO shipyard San Diego today.



The time-honored tradition of the keel laying/certification marks the official start of construction of the ship.



“Today’s ceremony is the Navy’s unique way of celebrating our nation’s heritage and also looking forward to safeguarding our future,” said John Lighthammer, program manager, Auxiliary and Special Mission Shipbuilding Program Office, General Dynamics NASSCO.



The ship honors Sojourner Truth, and escaped slave who became an American abolitionist and activist for African-American civil rights, women's rights, and alcohol temperance. The ship is sponsored by Children’s Rights Activist Marian W. Edelman.



The 746 foot Sojourner Truth is the sixth ship of the John Lewis fleet replenishment oiler class. Sojourner Truth has the ability to carry 162,000 barrels of diesel ship fuel, aviation fuel and dry stores cargo. The John Lewis class is built with double hulls to protect against oil spills and strengthened cargo and ballast tanks, and will be equipped with a basic self-defense capability, including crew served weapons, degaussing, and Nixie Torpedo decoys, and has space, weight, and power reservations for Close In Weapon Systems such as SeaRAMs, and an Anti-Torpedo Torpedo Defense System. The Lewis-class of oilers will replace the current Kaiser Class fleet replenishment oilers and they age out of the MSC fleet.



“Beyond it’s technical specifications, Sojourner Truth carries a deeper significance,” said Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy, commander Carrier Strike Group 15. “It symbolizes our commitment of a government of the people; all people, echoing the legacy of Sojourner Truth herself, and it resonates today, as we embark on this journey of building a ship that bears her name.



In addition to Sojourner Truth, three more Lewis-class oilers are on order for the Navy. In July 2016, US Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus that he would name the Lewis-class oilers after prominent civil rights activists and leaders including Harvey Milk, Lucy Stone, Thurgood Marshall, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Harriet Tubman.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.