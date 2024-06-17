Drives takes new, gently-used clothing, food

A group of Fort Jackson volunteers held a food and clothing drive to benefit the local community, June 18.



“Because in Columbia and in the greater Midlands community so much is given to the military community, it’s a great opportunity to give back,” said Will Sexton, retired Fort Jackson firefighter and 2021 Volunteer of the Year.



He spoke while separating some of the donations already received.



“While we are still in the process of breaking up and sorting, we have received a great amount of clothing, new and gently used, that is going to various local charitable organizations through the Midlands.”



They were accepting not only new and gently used apparel, but also canned food items as well.



The drive was supported by the Fort Jackson Fire Department that allows for the use of the station to collect the donations.



“It is very important” to donate and volunteer, said Shirley Ladd, a volunteer at the event. “Things happen a lot in the community like fires and such. I think it’s important to help our neighbors. We can help them by donating things we don’t need. We can donate them to somebody that might be in need.”

