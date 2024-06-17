Jackson leaders walk through Howie Village

“Is there anything we can do to make it better?” was just one of the questions the group was asking residents in the Howie Village during a Walking Town Hall, June 18.



The town hall wasn’t just a leisurely stroll through the housing areas.



It was a concerted effort for Fort Jackson leadership to come face-to-face with housing area residents to hear their concerns and let them know they are not alone.



That group led by Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander and Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander included representatives from the Garrison Housing Office and Fort Jackson Family Homes.



Fort Jackson Family Homes was previously known as Balfour Beatty Communities.



The Housing Town Hall provides a forum for housing community members to identify issues or concerns of on-post housing in support of the Total Army Family. This forum also assists commanders in taking care of Army Families.



Some of the concerns brought up to leadership was how work orders weren’t being completed at one time.



One resident said, when multiples work orders have been put in, but a worker arrives to fix one thing, but the worker say they aren’t here for the other thing.



In circumstances like this, James Harper, project manager with FJFH, called on residents to “call back to the office.” There the work orders can get consolidated into one.



The GHO and FJFH work together to ensure residents are taken care of.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand the importance of the Army housing partnership that we have,” Kelly said.



The housing office reaches out to every resident before they sign a lease.

“Before they sign a lease with BBC, we are getting with service members and giving them information about who we are, what we do for them and what are some resources” available to them, said Ricky Hernandez, GHO housing management specialist.



“We are all in this together,” Kelly added.



Information about on-post housing can also be found in the quarterly Community Information Exchanges and town halls.



To find out when the next town hall or CIE is taking place tune into the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Jackson Facebook page and the Fort Jackson Leader.



The garrison page can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/USArmyGarrisonFortJackson and the Leader can be found online at: https://home.army.mil/jackson/FortJacksonNews.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 13:25 Story ID: 474523 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jackson leaders walk through Howie Village, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.