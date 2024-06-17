307th Defenders complete Integrated Leadership Development Course

Photo By Airman Justin Moore | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron compete against each other...... read more read more Photo By Airman Justin Moore | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron compete against each other in a rifle fighting class during the Integrated Defense Leadership Course at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, June 12, 2024. Defenders learned the different striking points and methods to employ when fighting with a rifle, then practiced the techniques against each other with pugil sticks. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore) see less | View Image Page

Defenders from the 307th Security Forces Squadron participated in the Air Force Reserve Command’s Integrated Defense Leadership Course, hosted by the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, June 2, 2024.



The 307th SFS trained with multiple Air Force Reserve Command units, including the 349th SFS, 302nd SFS, and the 926th SFS.



IDLC lets security forces Airmen hone skills in land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, and fire maneuvers. Additionally, they perform area security operations, throw and detonate M67 Hand Grenades, practice deploying M18 A1 Claymore mines, and lead missions that employ tactical squad movements.



“This course is important training for all Defenders that come through because it gives them a baseline of material and fundamental skills that will help them survive, especially when we move into contingency locations,” said Staff Sgt. Steven Stein, IDLC cadre.



An all-volunteer cadre from security forces squadrons throughout AFRC teaches the 15-day course. All cadre must complete an 8-week Cadre Development Course before they begin instructing.



IDLC executes training following an observe, coach, and train model. Rather than traditional academic lectures and practicals, blocks of instruction are executed in a hands-on field environment.



“Just coming out here and having a chance to get into the field like we do. We can’t do that at home station,” said Tech Sgt. Michael Pantalone, 307th SFS specialist.



Another critical learning component of IDLC is leadership and followership, allowing Defenders to strengthen their relationships within their units and others across AFRC.



“A good thing about this course is it allows us to work together in this capacity, and it brings them closer together and establishes those bonds that you don’t get at a UTA weekend,” said Master Sgt. Adam Cutright, Integrated Defense Leadership Course Chief.



The IDLC training course began in February 2021 and has evolved with each class, reflecting feedback and lessons learned from students and cadre.