Hunter VBS supports multiple denominations

Photo By Monica Guthrie | Children raise their hands as they sing along to a video June 19, 2024 during Vacation Bible School at Hunter Army Airfield. The theme for this year's event is "Outback Rock." (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga., — After a year of planning, the Hunter Army Airfield Vacation Bible School took place June 19-21 at the installation chapel. Charles Archer, director of religious education at Hunter said the annual event attempted to be inclusive of multiple faiths.



“Vacation Bible School is a themed program that gives the youth of the area, the kids that are first grade to sixth grade, the opportunity to learn more about their faith - no matter what faith they may have,” said Archer. “In the military we have a wide variety of different denominations so we try and support as many different denominations as we can with the program.”



The theme of the event was “Outback Rock: Where kids venture into solid faith” and 35 children attended. Support was provided by 25 individuals who served as volunteers. One volunteer, Spc. Fred Baldwin, is married with four children and said while his youngest child was a participant in VBS, the rest of his family were serving as volunteers.



“I love to do volunteer work and I love to be around kids,” said Baldwin, who is a Black Hawk maintainer with Company D, 4th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade. “We got chosen to do arts and crafts. I’m not artsy but we’re going to go with it.”



In addition to arts and crafts, each day the children participated games, story time and a large-group assembly session with skits and music. Archer, who organized this year's VBS, also served as a type of master of ceremonies for the three-day long event.



“I’m the person who gets the kids motivated in the morning, waking them up, getting them excited,” said Archer. “Seeing the kids' reaction, how they interact with me - if I can get them to talk back, yell, laugh with me, have fun with me - that makes me feel good.”



The last day of the event featured inflatables for the children to play on and a catered lunch.