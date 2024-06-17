Dredge Potter underway for another dredging season

The Dredge Potter, owned and operated by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, is getting underway today for the 2024 dredging season ensuring safe navigation for commercial vessels on the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. In 2023, drought conditions required the crew and then 92-year-old vessel to move 6.3 million cubic yards of sand, silt, and clay from the river bottom at 31 different locations.



Over the past winter, the staff and crew completed routine maintenance and repairs at our service base to prepare for this year’s dredging season. Skilled tradesmen completed in-house repairs to critical components in the material pumping process. This included rebuilding the pump room gear box, pedestal bearing and head hoist block for lifting the dustpan. Additionally, a quick release system was installed on the dredge disposal pipeline to make it safer for the crew to move material for disposal. Sleeping quarters and bathroom areas were updated as well, since last year’s dredging season.



“Many thanks to all the dedicated and hard-working personnel that work in extreme conditions to safely and tirelessly maintain a safe navigation channel throughout the St. Louis District in support of the Nation’s economy,” said Lou Dell’Orco, chief of operations. “We continue to provide a common operating picture with integrated real-time surveys, dredging locations, forecasts and feedback so our partners can make informed decisions with respect to shipping on the river.”



Operated by a civilian crew of 53 that work around the clock with many of its members specializing in their work, the Potter and its support vessels works as an underground excavator by removing sand, silt, and clay buildup from the bottom of the river. This material is then pumped outside the navigation channel to a different location in the river through a pontoon pipeline or self-floating pipeline to keep the navigation channel open during low water conditions.



Last year, Brian Ragsdale, captain of the dredge, was awarded the Chief of Engineers Operation and Maintenance Castle Award for his commitment to safety and mission-focused attitude while navigating the challenges throughout the low-water conditions on the Mississippi River. Working in this highly complex ever-changing environment requires a proactive approach to maintain operational efficiency. The success of the mission for the crew will again focus on unity, teamwork, and partnerships.



During the past two dredging seasons of persistent low water, the collaboration between districts throughout the Mississippi Valley Division allowed for the use of shared dredge assets, immediate delivery of real-time data, and advanced measures taken to stay ahead of problem areas. These strategies allowed the St. Louis District the ability to maintain the authorized navigation channel dimensions without restrictions and mitigate impacts. Additionally, consistent focus on maintaining a common operating picture with our partners in the navigation industry and the United States Coast Guard ensured the unimpeded flow of maritime commerce.



The Mississippi River is one of the busiest waterways in the United States moving 578 million tons of cargo each year with cost savings in transportation at $12.5 billion, making the mission of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges in maintaining navigation vital to our nation and one the Dredge Potter crew is dedicated to maintaining.



To stay up-to-date on dredging operations check the weekly navigation channel condition status reports online at: https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Status-Reports/

