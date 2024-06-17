Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A "valiant" effort enhancing contingency response capabilities through VS24

    721 CRS participates in Exercise Valiant Shield

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins | Members from the 721st Contingency Response Squadron and the Japan Maritime...... read more read more

    HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.18.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Members from the 721st Contingency Response Squadron took park in Exercise Valiant Shield, June 6 - 18, 2024, at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hachinohe Air Base, Japan.

    “Valiant Shield 24 is poised to enhance relations and foster interoperability among U.S.-Japan military Forces, facilitating smoother collaboration and synergy,” Master Sgt. Roberto Contreras-Lopez, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron air advisor said. “We have gained valuable insights from this exercise already and it has been providing a solid foundation.”

    Exercise Valiant Shield is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integrating interoperability training in a multi-domain environment. The training builds real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, in space, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.

    “We are doing bi-lateral training to help each other learn how we each do different things to help strengthen relations,” Tech. Sgt. Ryan Kuiper, 721st Contingency Response Squadron team lead said.

    This was the first time the JMSDF base hosted the U.S. and provided an unprecedented opportunity to enhance capabilities as well as cultivate a new relationship.

    “I understand that in the future there will be more chances for us to work with U.S. members and this has been a great start,” JMSDF Lt. Cmdr. Daisuke Chiba, 2 Air Wing operational staff planner said. “The exercise has been going really well.”

