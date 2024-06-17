New commander accepts the torch of command at Liberty Wing

RAF LAKENHEATH, England -- Col. Jack R. Arthaud assumed command of the 48th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony June 21.



Arthaud replaced Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo as the 48th FW commander and U.S. Country Representative to the United Kingdom after serving as the deputy director of operations, strategic deterrence, and nuclear integration at Headquarters U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa.



As the ceremony’s presiding officer, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, exclaimed to attendees that the Liberty Wing has “officially hit the Powerball, again, in the wing commander lottery.”



Amongst listing Arthaud’s notable career achievements, to include co-writing the 2018 National Defense Strategy, Moga stated he “is the perfect fit for this wing.”



Upon accepting command, Arthaud expressed his excitement for serving at RAF Lakenheath.



“It’s quite an honor to get this chance to take command of the 48th Fighter Wing, a wing that has a tremendous history and lineage,” said Arthaud. “To the men and women of the Fightin’ 48th, I’m thankful to join your team. I’m thankful to build combat (airpower), strong Airmen and to assure deterrence together.”



As commander of the only wing in the Air Force with an official name, the “Statue of Liberty Wing,” Arthaud is responsible for nearly 7,000 active-duty personnel, British and U.S. civilians, and 11,000 family members. Additionally, as the USCR, Arthaud directs the host nation coordination cell and liaises with the U.K government, Ministry of Defence, and the U.S. Embassy on behalf of the 24,000 U.S. Visiting Forces covered under the NATO Status of Forces Agreement.



Employing four combat ready fighter squadrons of F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35A Lightning II, the Liberty Wing is the largest U.S. fighter operation in Europe. The 48th FW provides all-weather, day or night air superiority and air-to-ground precision combat capability along with multi-staged improvement program avionics.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 10:51 Story ID: 474488 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New commander accepts the torch of command at Liberty Wing, by A1C Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.