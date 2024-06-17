10th Mountain Division Soldiers take center stage at Mountainfest

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 21, 2024) -- Amid all the attractions across Division Hill, it was the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers who became the stars of the show during Mountainfest on June 20.



A short distance from the carnival-like atmosphere – away from the bounce houses, giant obstacle course, band stage and food trucks – spectators saw the might of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) during a live demonstration and then a display of national unity during the Salute to the Nation ceremony.



Soldiers reenacted the ground troop maneuvers of World War II mountaineers in Italy before impressing the crowds with modern-day infantry tactics, aided by support from Apache helicopters soaring overhead and thundering gun trucks and howitzers on the ground.



Spc. Darien Garcia, dressed head-to-toe in his winter white uniform on a hot summer day, said it was a privilege to represent his unit, 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, during Mountainfest.



“It’s an amazing opportunity,” he said. “We have people coming from all over to see us, see what we do and how we train, and see the strength we have in the Army.”



After the demonstration, Soldiers carried the state and territory flags onto the field for the Salute to the Nation ceremony.



“Look at our Soldiers out in front of you, proudly displaying the American state and territory flags,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander. “Each flag is an individual story under the stars and stripes. This is a country of diversity, the sum so much greater than its parts.”



Naumann said that diversity is reflected in the servicemembers who take pride in their different backgrounds, faiths and ethnicities, while standing united in service.



“As their forefathers did before them, they serve at great personal sacrifice because they believe in the values of our nation and desire to bring peace to people around the world,” he said. “They form the frontline of our defense – ever ready to stand in the gap between the American people, and those who wish to do us harm or change our way of life.”



Naumann noted the Soldiers who could not participate in Mountainfest activities, those from 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, elements from 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, and the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, who are supporting missions worldwide.



“Those 10th Mountain Division Soldiers spread across the globe remain our greatest strength, and our enduring advantage,” he said. “You’ve heard it before, and it remains true. The sun never sets on the Army’s Blue-Collar Division, because we are everywhere, and we stand ready – prepared to answer the nation’s call.”



Naumann said this was also an occasion to give thanks to the families for their service and sacrifices, and to neighboring communities for their steadfast support of the division.



“Our division is part of an Army comprised of the best trained, the best equipped, and the best led fighting forces in the world,” he said. “But it takes a community to surround our Soldiers and families with care and compassion when we are in harm’s way.”



At the conclusion of Salute to the Nation, Naumann presented 1st Sgt. Kiefer Davis, with 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, with the Purple Heart medal. While deployed overseas, Davis sustained a traumatic brain injury after a one-way unmanned aerial system (UAS) struck a bunker a few meters away from him.



Naumann also presented representatives from 1st Brigade Combat Team with the 2024 Mountainfest Commander’s Cup trophy for besting all other units throughout a week of competitions.



Photos from Mountainfest are available at www.flickr.com/photos/drum10thmountain/albums.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:49 Story ID: 474476 Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers take center stage at Mountainfest, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.