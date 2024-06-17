GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The Goodfellow Air Force Base J9 Council hosted the 2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony to honor Senior Master Sgt. Christina Dykstra, 316th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, at the Powell Event Center, April 19.



The rank of a chief master sergeant in the Air Force is to serve in the highest enlisted grade and hold strategic leadership positions with tremendous influence.



“I depend on and expect chiefs to speak truth to power, to develop Airmen to replace them one day, to develop officers they would be proud to work with and for, and to be the ultimate team players among their peers and other senior noncommissioned officers,” said Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander. “I have no doubt that Chief Master Sgt. Select Dykstra is up to the challenges ahead and will lead the Shark [316th TRS] team well.”



Congratulations to Chief Master Sergeant Select Christina Dykstra as she prepares to put on the rank of Chief Master Sergeant!

