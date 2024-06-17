SAN ANGELO, Texas -- The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association honored Goodfellow Air Force Base military members and personnel at the annual Military Appreciation Night to show their support towards military members for protecting the rights and freedoms of the nation at Foster Communications Coliseum San Angelo, Texas, April 17.



The evening started with a spotlight introduction of each branch of the military represented on Goodfellow, followed by the national anthem, performed by Tech. Sgt. Breanna Boykin, 316th Training Squadron instructor.



Goodfellow and the city of San Angelo lead the Air Force with the most active community partnerships, with over 50 agreements benefiting both the base and the local community.



Goodfellow extends their gratitude to the city of San Angelo and the community for their unwavering support of the U.S. Military!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:20 Story ID: 474468 Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow attends 2024 San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Military Appreciation Night, by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.