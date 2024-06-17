Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow attends 2024 San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Military Appreciation Night

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Story by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    SAN ANGELO, Texas -- The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association honored Goodfellow Air Force Base military members and personnel at the annual Military Appreciation Night to show their support towards military members for protecting the rights and freedoms of the nation at Foster Communications Coliseum San Angelo, Texas, April 17.

    The evening started with a spotlight introduction of each branch of the military represented on Goodfellow, followed by the national anthem, performed by Tech. Sgt. Breanna Boykin, 316th Training Squadron instructor.

    Goodfellow and the city of San Angelo lead the Air Force with the most active community partnerships, with over 50 agreements benefiting both the base and the local community.

    Goodfellow extends their gratitude to the city of San Angelo and the community for their unwavering support of the U.S. Military!

