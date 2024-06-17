Know the warrior: Army Staff Sgt. Derrick Thompson prepares to make his mark

Photo By Jason Goselin | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derrick Thompson, an athlete with Team Army, arrives for the 2024...... read more read more Photo By Jason Goselin | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derrick Thompson, an athlete with Team Army, arrives for the 2024 DoD Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, July 19, 2024. From June 21-30, U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command will host the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings. Over the 10 days of inspiring competition, more than 200 men and women representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command will compete in 11 adaptive sports, coming together as a community for recovery in real time. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason Goselin) see less | View Image Page

Athletes and their family members, volunteers, and staff assemble to kick off the start of the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games this week at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, beginning June 21, 2024.



The DoD Warrior Games are an annual series of adaptive sports events and a platform for competition, but they are also an avenue of rehabilitation and community for the participants.



As the athletes descend upon Orlando, FL, they prepare themselves mentally and physically for the competition ahead. One of these warriors, Army Staff Sgt. Derrick Thompson is excited to compete for a second time.



“This will be my second year of the Warrior Games,” said Thompson. “In 2023, I became a multi-medalist and had a lot of fun and met a lot of great people.”



Thompson came from the Brooke Army Medical Facility at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the DoD’s largest medical care facility and its only Level 1 trauma center.



The DoD Warrior Games include many events like swimming, archery, wheelchair basketball, and many other adaptive sports. While Thompson is competing in several events, he’s most excited about the 100-meter sprint.



“My favorite event is the 100-meter sprint,” said Thompson. “In high school, I ran distance and I’ve always run distance for the Army, but doing this sprint, I’ve gotten my time down to 10.83 seconds.”



Thompson expressed his desire to achieve a 9 second time as there will be numerous athletes competing in the 100-meter sprint event alongside him.



“To people who are doing the Warrior Games, this is like a second chance to get a piece of yourself back from your hospital journey, or illness, or sickness. This kind of stuff gets your endorphins up and boosts your mood, it’s vital.”



Thompson highlighted the competitor’s spirit and willingness to overcome their personal adversity to achieve and excel in the realm of sport.



“The public should know that there are servicemembers out here doing great things and willing to persevere,” said Thompson. “They come out to compete and push themselves and try to be better than before.”



Thompson’s family is one of the biggest motivators behind both his recovery and his drive to succeed.



“I want to give a shoutout to my wife, my two daughters, and my son. I told my wife I would wear the shirt she got me for Father’s Day, and I’m a man of my word.”



For more information on the competition and the competitors, visit dodwarriorgames.com.