Seabee volunteers complete community project in Spain

ROTA, Spain—A team of U.S. Navy Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 completed a community relations project in Rota, Spain, June 7, 2024.



The team, which consisted of three NMCB 11 volunteers, retiled the walls of the Association of People with Disabilities, resulting in a modernized interior and saving the Association resources and time.



“The construction team showed great professionalism with impeccable work and their great value as people for volunteering their time for a social cause,” said Antonio Curtido Sánchez, the Association’s president in a letter of gratitude. “We hope that we continue collaborating in everything that brings us happiness.”



NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.



NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 Story ID: 474460 Location: ROTA, ES by PO1 James Hong