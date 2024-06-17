Aviano respects the past and embraces the future

Aviano Air Base, ITALY – Brig. Gen. Tad Clark began his third year as commander of the 31st Fighter Wing with Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, at an all-call to review the base’s past, highlight the present mission and prepare for the future at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024.



Clark began the all-call by speaking about the impact of airpower during World War II, reflecting on the recent 80th anniversary of D-Day at Normandy, France.



“The brave young Americans who stormed the beaches in 1944 did not know if they would be successful,” said Clark. “Freedom is not guaranteed, and we stand on the shoulders of the generations before us who answered the call. It is now up to us to continue to fight for freedom in the uncertainty of tomorrow.”



Clark underlined the wing’s continued support and commitment to its NATO allies and partners.



“We have units that are concurrently serving four combatant commands at the same time. We have units just back from deployment, currently on deployment, and one actively preparing to deploy,” said Clark.



As well as reflecting on the past and present, Clark emphasized looking into the future as the U.S. defense doctrine adjusts away from fighting insurgencies to winning in great power competition.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, discusses the impact the 31st Fighter Wing has across multiple combatant commands at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing has a large geographic footprint that fosters efficient integration with NATO allies and partners.



After highlighting the broader picture, Clark focused on his priorities, which are mission, Airmen and family. The 31st FW had multiple units deploy this year and has been a major player in joint, multilateral exercises across the region. These deployments and exercises have enabled the mission to evolve with the challenges facing the U.S. and its allies, deterred potential threats and allowed the members of the 31st FW to integrate with partners and allies across the region.

“Our fighter squadrons are supporting crises in the region as well as doing their daily missions. Our rescue squadrons’ work with allies is most likely the most significant reason that Sweden was able to finally join NATO, and they are making a major change to their flying platform.” said Flores.



Additionally, Clark highlighted recent recognition for Aviano when the base was named a finalist for the Commander In Chief Installation Excellence Award, subsequently earning $750k for base improvement projects. Clark discussed plans to use those funds to renovate recreational areas such as Area D, the base pool and the base fitness center to help Airmen and their families connect and thrive.



Finally, Brig. Gen. Clark emphasized the need for accountability to adhere to and uphold the standards of the U.S. Air Force. Specifically mentioning fitness, personal appearance and good decision making.



The 31st Fighter Wing stands at attention as they recite the wing’s mission at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2024. The base mission is to “secure the base, generate combat airpower, ready to deploy and fight from home.”



"The 31st Fighter Wing is a family," said Clark. "And we need to hold each other accountable while we take care of each other. Just like any family, we bring people in and watch out for one another."

Clark further challenged the wing to consider the legacy they will leave.



“One day, our headstones will have 2 dates, a date of birth and a date of death,” said Clark. “But most important is to make what the hyphen represents count.”



The commander ended the all-call with a Q&A session for Airmen while reiterating the 31st FW’s mission statement: Secure the base, generate combat airpower, ready to deploy and fight from home.

