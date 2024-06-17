Never Daunted battalion conducts change of command ceremony

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii - The 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command held a change of command ceremony on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 18, 2024.



The Never Daunted battalion said farewell to outgoing commander Lt. Col. Micheal P. Kendall and welcomed Lt. Col. ChaTom “CT” Warren.



Prior to the official ceremony, Col. Margaret L. McGunegle, commander 130th Engineer Brigade, presented the Meritorious Service Medal to Kendall and presided over the ceremony. She spoke in-depth to the audience and Soldiers standing on the field, listing all their accomplishments.



“Mike Kendall expertly led and developed the 84th. The battalion’s motto is never daunted, and I cannot think of a better way to describe his command,” said McGunegle. “They are the Army’s most awarded of our 43 active engineer battalions, winning the AAME (Army Award for Maintenance Excellence), DoD Maintenance Award, best company, and both best Soldier and best platoon leader twice.”



Kendall, during his remarks, added how the Soldiers of the 84th Engineer Battalion live up to their motto.



“As you all know, our motto is never daunted,” said Kendall. “We earned that motto in Korea building bridges, we maintained that motto building bridges and base camps in Vietnam, and now, recently with this challenging operation in the Philippines, where we did port clearance, remote construction, and built a bridge, those Soldiers really earned that motto once again.”



The incoming commander, Warren, is very familiar with the battalion, holding several platoon and company level positions from 2006 to 2010, and at the 84th Engineer Battalion and 130th Engineer Brigade from 2017 to 2020. He recently served as the deputy commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Arkansas, district.



“It is humbling to have this honor and privilege to take command of this great battalion that I have seen not once, not twice, but now three times,” said Warren. “I’m fully committed to living up to the legacy established by great commanders before me; I’m committed to maintain the culture of excellence within the battalion.”



The 84th Engineer Battalion traces its lineage, honors, and chameleon symbol to March 31, 1930, when it first constituted in the Organized Reserves and the 602nd Camouflage Battalion, Corps of Engineers. Later the battalion was transferred to the regular Army and on July 1, 1940, was redesignated the 84th engineer Battalion. Since then, the battalion has participated in campaigns in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and Iraq.



Today, in operations spanning more than 19 countries in the Pacific theater, the 84th Engineer Battalion provides general engineering, combat engineering, survey and design, and sustainment across the Pacific with strategic impacts.



“To the never daunted Soldiers, I want to emphasize that I do not take this position for granted. I’m fully dedicated to serve the Soldiers of this great battalion and I look forward to forging ahead, building on the battalion’s achievements, and facing the future as one team,” said Warren.



Kendall’s final words were a last piece of advice to the new commander of the 84th Engineer Battalion.



“CT, it’s been great to get to know you and your family. I’m shocked by how similar we actually are,” said Kendall. “I completely trust you to take this incredible team to new heights; you have amazing people … if you empower them and trust them, they will never let you down.”

