Relinquishment of Command, National Training Center/Fort Irwin

Courtesy Photo | A Salute Battery from the Wolf Team, NTC Operations Group, fires in honor of Maj. Gen. Curtis. D. Taylor's 38 months of service as the NTC and Fort Irwin Commander during the NTC Relinquishment of Command Ceremony, 18 June 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by James Williams III, Fort Irwin Public Affairs)

06/18/2024

Donald Ross

National Training Center



Fort Irwin, Calif. – On June 18, Maj. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor relinquished command of the National Training Center (NTC) and Fort Irwin after 38 months.



“This is the longest job I’ve ever held, the longest home in which I’ve ever lived, and the most fun that I have ever had in the United States Army,” said Taylor at the 18 June ceremony held on Irwin’s Main Post Helipad.



Fort Irwin and the National Training Center’s mission is to train our Army’s combat formations to win the first fight. During his tenure, Taylor oversaw nearly 30 rotations at the NTC to include Brigade Combat Teams, Division headquarters with their enabler units, and Project Convergence/Capstone.



“Our Army and our Nation owe you a debt of gratitude for your leadership for the last three years,” said Lt. Gen. Stephen G, Smith, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command, who presided over the ceremony.



An awards ceremony preceded the relinquishment of command during which Taylor was awarded the Legion of Merit. His wife, Mrs. Jennifer

Taylor was also recognized and awarded for outstanding volunteerism and commitment to the Fort Irwin community.



Taylor, who served here previously in Operations Group was also here as a family member; he attended Silver Valley High School from ’86 to’88.



“Fort Irwin is and will always be my hometown. Leaving here today will be the hardest thing the Army has ever asked me to do,” he said.

The Taylor’s are heading to Fort Bliss, Texas where he will assume command of the 1st Armored Division in July.



Col. Lane A. Bomar, Fort Irwin’s Garrison Commander assumed command from Taylor and will hold this position until Brig. Gen. Brandon C. Anderson assumes command of the NTC and Fort Irwin on July 18.