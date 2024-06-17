SeaPerch Competition Brings Hope to Future Engineers at Isbell Middle School

Photo By Dana Rene White | From left: Quentin Johnson and Isaac Robles, both students from Isbell Middle School...... read more read more Photo By Dana Rene White | From left: Quentin Johnson and Isaac Robles, both students from Isbell Middle School in Santa Paula, California, get help with their underwater remotely operated vehicle from NSWC PHD STEM Coordinator Ramon Flores during the SeaPerch competition at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Fathomwerx Lab pool on May 23. This was the first time a middle school participated in the SeaPerch competition. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White/Released) see less | View Image Page

As digital advances continue to transform operational weapons systems within the Department of Defense, the need for engineers to keep pace with new emerging technologies continues to grow. Thirty-two percent of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD)’s personnel are scientists and engineers.



A vehicle for cultivating and grooming the engineers of tomorrow is through NSWC PHD’s STEM projects such as the SeaPerch Competition on May 23. The competition was held at NSWC PHD’s Fathomwerx Lab at the Port of Hueneme with students from Isbell Middle School in Santa Paula, California.



According to NSWC PHD STEM Coordinator Ramon Flores, the SeaPerch event is an integral part of the commands STEM strategy. “NSWC PHD executes a STEM strategy that includes inspiring, engaging, educating and employing, Flores said. “The SeaPerch program is part of the overall STEM portfolio of activities. It combines both the inspire and engage elements of the overall STEM Strategy.”



A unique competition

The competition involved 12 students from Isbell Middle School who built underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and competed in teams against each other. Each team received a SeaPerch Tool Kit containing controller parts, propeller parts and all of the necessary tools to fully assemble the ROV.



The competition was done in the Fathomwerx’ indoor pool where the students navigated their devices through an underwater obstacle course as quickly as possible using a remote controller. Flores said that this year’s SeaPerch event was unique. “This year, the students are in middle-school and not high school,” he said. “The students are seventh and eighth graders and all involved in the mathematics, engineering, and science achievement (MESA) program. There is max time of 5 minutes to complete the obstacle course and the students get two shots at the obstacle course, instead of one.”



California started the statewide MESA program in 1970. The program and has since grown to a number of other states. Through their 19, sixth-to-12th grade programs, 40 community college programs and 13 university level programs, including the mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering programs. MESA serves more than 25,000 underserved students each year.



The mission of the MESA program is to provide educationally and economically disadvantaged students opportunities to engage with these fields in ways that will inspire and support students in their higher education and career goals.



Overcoming challenges

Flores said that many of the students from Isbell Middle School come from disadvantaged backgrounds and have to overcome hardships just to pursue an education. But despite the obstacles, Flores added that what impressed him the most about these students is that they refuse to let these challenges stop them. “When I see their intelligence and their enthusiasm and what they can do with just a little guidance, and with the challenges of their background, it’s just amazing,” he added.



Zach Murray, automation, robotics, design, modeling instructor at Isbell Middle School and MESA advisor, said that he’s never seen the students so excited. “I have never seen students so engaged and so involved and without any distractions,” Murray said. “They’re happy as you can see. They’re discovering ways to improve their builds (ROVs), and they’re learning valuable life lessons as well, when they go out for future jobs.”



The SeaPerch project, coupled with the MESA program, has made becoming an engineer more than just a dream for seventh grader, Jose Medrano from Isbell Middle School who participated in the SeaPerch competition. “I like the building part, and I like working with my friends to help me build the SeaPerch, and I want to be an engineer because it pays the most, and I can help my family with financial problems,” Medrano said.



Besides providing hope for a better future, Christina Gonzales, director of college and career readiness at Santa Paula High School and student adviser, said that the SeaPerch competition is a great chance for students to get exposure to the engineering industry, and get them excited and motivated, so they want to get involved in engineering as a career.



Female leaders

The students received guidance and mentorship from two fellow students, both in the eighth grade at Isbell Middle School, Kelly Landeros and Victoria Carrillo. Landeros is involved in the MESA program and said that she enjoys being a leader and wants to help mentor and guide the younger, seventh graders.



Carrillo said that in addition to helping coach her fellow students, what she enjoyed the most about the SeaPerch competition is the creation aspect. “I like being able to build and do the on-hands activity and the teamwork,” she said. “And, I want to be an engineer. I find it very interesting. I like the math. I like the measuring and I like building, and it’s something I’m really passionate about.”



The competition was fierce among the five student teams but in the end, Team SpongeBob was declared the winner with the fastest time in completing the obstacle course at 1 minute and 9 seconds. Team Perch was second, with a time of 2 minutes and 9 seconds. Prizes for the first and second place teams included Fathomwerx T-shirts, a custom notepad and a Fathomwerx bag – plus bragging rights.



The Navy’s future

NSWC PHD’s Commanding Officer Capt. Tony Holmes sees the SeaPerch event as an important link to the Navy’s future.



“We have to think about where our Navy is right now and where the Navy is going to be in the future,” Holmes said. “And we have to be thinking about 10 to 20 years from now. The students and the kids who are doing SeaPerch — they are the future. They’re going to be the solutions and the answers for where we’re going to go as a Navy.”