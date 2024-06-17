Engineer troops start 2024 work on office building troop project at Fort McCoy’s LSA Liberty

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company of the Wisconsin...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company of the Wisconsin National Guard work on an office building troop project June 7, 2024, at Life Support Area-Liberty on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Soldiers with the 229th installed electrical lines, did additional carpentry work, and a plethora of other interior finishing work on the facility. The project is ongoing and was started in 2022. Numerous units have worked on the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company became the first Army engineer unit to work on a troop project in 2024 at Life Support Area (LSA) Liberty, formerly known as Forward Operating Base Liberty, that started in 2022.



The troop project, when it started, was to create new office buildings for training at LSA Liberty on North Post, said Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



Through the end of 2023, five of six planned buildings have been built, and two have been mostly completed and were in use for training. The 229th focused much of their time working on the fifth office building that was constructed in 2023.



Soldiers with the 229th installed electrical lines, did additional carpentry work, and a plethora of other interior finishing work on the facility, Morrow said.



In previous news articles about the the overall project, Morrow said it’s a beneficial project for the overall training area, plus it allows the unit Soldiers to get the training they need.



“We intend to build a total of six buildings,” Morrow said previously. “Each one of these office buildings will be divided into two 24-foot by 30-foot spaces and have a 9-foot by 10-foot office.”



Work first began on the buildings in June 2022 with members of the Army Reserve’s 372nd Engineer Company of Pewaukee, Wis., working on getting the project started. Some Soldiers with the 389th Engineer Battalion of Des Moines, Iowa, also contributed to the project as well.



Then, in July 2022, Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 412th Engineer Vertical Construction Company of Scranton, Penn., and 390th Engineer Battalion of Chattanooga, Tenn., furthered the project while they were deployed to Fort McCoy for Warrior Exercise 78-22-02.



Engineering Officer 2nd Lt. Donovan McCaskill with the 390th said working on troop projects like the Liberty office building project helped his unit’s Soldiers “become proficient in our Warrior tasks and our engineer tasks.”



The 229th is based in Richland Center and Prairie du Chien, Wis., said 1st Lt. Frank Mueller, training officer with the 724th Engineer Battalion of the Wisconsin National Guard. They were among several Wisconsin National Guard engineer units training at Fort McCoy in June supporting troop projects.



Morrow said in previous news articles that the continuing support he receives to improve Fort McCoy through troop projects is always appreciated.



“If we didn’t have these projects, many of these engineer troops wouldn’t get the training they need, and the installation wouldn’t benefit from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs,” he said.



Among the military occupational specialties in the 229th supporting the troop project work were 12W carpentry and masonry specialist engineer Soldiers.



According to the Army description for a 12W Soldier at https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/mechanics-engineering/test-repair/12w-carpentry-masonry-specialist, “as a carpentry and masonry specialist, you’ll have the skills needed to handle a variety of carpentry and masonry duties, building important structures for the Army using hand and power tools, lumber, concrete, stones, and bricks.”



Soldiers with the 229th applied the skills of a 12W specialist, and more, Mueller said.



More work on the LSA Liberty project will continue throughout the year and in the future, Morrow said.



