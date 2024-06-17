Sen. John Cornyn visits Goodfellow

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Sen. John Cornyn visited Goodfellow Air Force Base to observe and discuss innovative methods used in training and community partnerships, May 30.

During his visit, Cornyn engaged in the Operation Lone Star capstone at the 313th Training Squadron. Goodfellow’s approach to training is competency-based and mission-focused education, ensuring that Airmen progress based on mastery and demonstrated competencies.

Air Education and Training Command aims to produce the most competitive Airmen possible for the enterprise. The competency-based model at Goodfellow combines technical capabilities with essential competencies, including leadership, joint operations and other critical skills necessary for career success. This ensures that Airmen are not only technically proficient but also well-rounded leaders ready to excel in various operational environments. In the face of evolving global security challenges, this training model equips Airmen with the skills and knowledge they need to adapt and succeed in an era of Great Power Competition. As a member of the senate’s Select Committee on Intelligence, Cornyn saw firsthand how the training taking place every day at Goodfellow has an outsized impact on national security.

During a tabletop meeting with base leadership, Cornyn emphasized the importance of these advancements in training, discussing the 17th Training Wing’s mission's pivotal role in training intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance personnel across the Department of Defense.

Additionally, he personally recognized service members from each branch for their contributions to their units and for furthering the 17th Training Wing’s mission- Train, Transform and Empower joint and coalition warriors.

Congratulations to those recognized:

Air Force: Staff Sgt. Bradley Carroll

Marine Corps: Gunnery Sgt. Eugene Wheeler ΙΙΙ

Navy: ABH1 Johnithan Bush

Space Force: Master Sgt. Shaun Bryant

Army: Staff Sgt. Daniel Moody

