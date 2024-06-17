Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commander

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Story by Cpl. Jessica Roeder 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow conducted a change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, June 18.


    MCD Goodfellow welcomed incoming commander, Lt. Col. Brian Meade, and thanked the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Thomas Coyle, for his hard work and dedication to MCD Goodfellow.


    The mission of MCD Goodfellow is to provide administrative, logistical and comprehensive training support to staff and students in the occupational fields of signals intelligence and expeditionary firefighting and rescue in order to deliver technically proficient, combat-capable Marines to the operating force and supporting establishment.

