Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow welcomes new commander

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian Meade, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow commander, prepares to dismiss the formation after the change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 18, 2024. The mission of MCD Goodfellow is to provide administrative, logistical and comprehensive training support to staff and students in the occupational fields of signals intelligence and expeditionary firefighting and rescue in order to deliver technically proficient, combat-capable Marines to the operating force and supporting establishment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow conducted a change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, June 18.





MCD Goodfellow welcomed incoming commander, Lt. Col. Brian Meade, and thanked the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Thomas Coyle, for his hard work and dedication to MCD Goodfellow.





The mission of MCD Goodfellow is to provide administrative, logistical and comprehensive training support to staff and students in the occupational fields of signals intelligence and expeditionary firefighting and rescue in order to deliver technically proficient, combat-capable Marines to the operating force and supporting establishment.