MEDIA ADVISORY: Coast Guard to transition after-hours availability

CLEVELAND — The Ninth Coast Guard District Public Affairs Office will transition their daily availability from 24 hours to between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, beginning June 24, 2024.



WHO: Ninth Coast Guard District Public Affairs Office

WHAT: Transitioning from 24-hour public affairs availability

WHEN: June 24, 2024

WHERE: Ninth Coast Guard District area of responsibility



Highly newsworthy after-hours incidents will be handled on a case-by-case basis via the district’s X (Twitter) page: @USCGGreatLakes.



Media requiring information or a Coast Guard spokesperson after hours should leave a detailed voice message or email with the duty public affairs specialist or call back during operating hours. Information requests will be handled as promptly as possible the next morning.



The on-duty public affairs specialist can be reached at 216-310-2608 or at D9PublicAffairs@gmail.com.



Any questions regarding this advisory can be directed to the Ninth Coast Guard District Public Affairs Office at 216-902-6020.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 12:12 Story ID: 474390 Location: US Web Views: 71 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN