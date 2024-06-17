As one project finishes at Wright-Patterson AFB, another project begins

Photo By Charles Delano | Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann (right), participants from the base,...... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann (right), participants from the base, elected leaders, as well as children participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new child development center which will be located on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, May 13, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano) see less | View Image Page

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and National Air and Space Intelligence Center celebrated the completion of the Intelligence Production Complex III, May 13, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio.



The $143 million, 255,000-square-foot-facility, which broke ground, Nov. 5, 2020, is the largest single-site project in the base’s history. “Winning matters,” said U.S. Army Col. L. Reyn Mann, Louisville District commander. “USACE defines winning as safely delivering quality projects, on time and within budget. Ladies and gentlemen, this is what winning looks like.”



More than 700,000 contractor labor hours and 74,000 equipment hours, without a single lost-time incident, were completed during the construction of the five-story facility. The complex, which adds capacity and advanced laboratory capabilities for NASIC includes 980 workstations, mission-specific functions, meeting areas, 3-D visualization capabilities and conference rooms.



Completion of the project required collaboration between USACE, Wright-Patterson AFB Civil Engineer Group, contractor partners and NASIC to create solutions, which overcame materiel delivery delays and labor shortages caused by the global pandemic. A big contributor to the completion of the complex was the USACE IPC III project delivery team, which was nominated for the USACE Project Delivery Team of the Year.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Leah Lauderback, deputy chief of staff for or intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance at Air Force headquarters at the Pentagon said that everyone should be proud of this incredible accomplishment.



The same day also ushered in the groundbreaking for a $24 million 41,000-square-foot childcare facility on the base. The new facility will create space to care for an additional 200 children ranging in age from infants through five years old and will meet Department of Defense Unified Facilities Criteria for Child Development Center construction projects.



The project includes fencing around the facility, parking, a pick-up/drop-off area, access road, landscaping, outdoor play areas and covered areas. Designs incorporate antiterrorism/force protection, Americans with Disabilities Act, fire codes, and all other applicable childcare center facility standards and regulations