Marine Corps Recruiting Command Partners with WeCOACH for Women Coaches Academy

Photo By Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jalissa Harkins, officer selection officer, Officer Selection...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jalissa Harkins, officer selection officer, Officer Selection Station Denver, Recruiting Station Denver, leads a breakout session called “Empowering Teams: Fostering Inclusive and High-Performing Team Culture” during the National Collegiate Athletic Association Women Coaches Academy as part of the national partnership program with WeCoach in Denver, June 16 to 18, 2024. The national partnerships program widens the Marine Corps brand awareness and influencer advocacy sphere. Partnerships under this program aim to create opportunities for influencer and prospect audiences to establish lasting relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie) see less | View Image Page

DENVER — Marine Corps Recruiting Command partnered with WeCOACH -- a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to recruiting, advancing, and retaining women coaches in all sports and levels through year-round professional growth & leadership development programs -- during the National Collegiate Athletic Association Women Coaches Academy and Women Coaches Academy 2.0 on June 16 to 18, 2024.



The partnership provides the Marine Corps the opportunity to connect with WeCOACH member coaches to develop new relationships by building trust and creating a larger pool of advocates to access talented young men and women.



“The values that are being taught here at the Women Coaches Academy align so perfectly with the values that the Marine Corps teaches their Marines,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jalissa Harkins, officer selection officer, Officer Selection Team, Recruiting Station Denver, during a breakout session called “Empowering Teams: Fostering Inclusive and High-Performing Team Culture”. She continued, “I hope that you all have notebooks and paper so you can take these elements and implement them into your program.”



With more than 100 women coaches in attendance, the multi-day event brought coaches from various sports across the country to grow and develop their coaching skills. WCA is designed for women coaches ready to elevate their coaching effectiveness by learning advanced leadership skills and strategies that directly affect their team’s success. As part of the partnership, MCRC hosted two sessions.



“The Marine Corps is here to show you what amazing programs they have to offer and the relationships they want to have with each one of you within our community,” said Vanessa Fuchs, chief executive officer for WeCOACH. “They have incredible opportunities.”



Fuchs added that through this training, the MCRC Educators Workshop Program and on-campus relationships between Marines and coaches, attendees will gain a valuable partner. The relationship can include leadership talks, team building and Marine workouts.



This partnership involved a table display and Marines attending multiple social events and dinners to maximize relationship building.



The national partnerships program widens the Marine Corps brand awareness and influencer advocacy sphere. Partnerships under this program aim to create opportunities for influencer and prospect audiences to establish lasting relationships.



Marine Corps Recruiting Command invites WeCOACH members to learn more about the resources available to them. For more information, please visit www.connect.marines.com.