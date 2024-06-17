Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit Six Welcomes New Officer In Charge Amidst Preparation for Rim Of The Pacific 2024

Courtesy Photo | USS Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor Hawaii. – Capt. Scott E. Dunn,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | USS Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor Hawaii. – Capt. Scott E. Dunn, incoming Officer in Charge of Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six, receives the unit guide on from Chief Hospital Corpsman Oscar Mendoza, the unit’s Senior Enlisted Leader during a Change of Command Ceremony onboard the USS Missouri Battleship Memorial. (US Navy Photo by HM2 Matthew Cabelin) see less | View Image Page

Pearl Harbor, HI. — Capt. Scott Dunn relieved Capt. (sel) R Joseph Stastny as Officer in Charge, Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six (NEPMU 6) during a Change of Charge ceremony held onboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial, June 10, 2024.



“Commander Stastny was the right leader, at the right time, building upon a vast legacy to ensure his team was strong, agile, and able to attack the complex challenges and issues presented by service in the Pacific theater,” said Capt. Marion Gregg, Commander of Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command.



Stastny assumed duties as the Officer in Charge in 2021. During his tour the unit provided critical force health protection support during the peak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Red Hill Water Crisis, Rim of the Pacific 2022, and the 2023 Medical Inspector General inspection. Furthermore, NEPMU 6 staff supported the deployment readiness needs, disease surveillance, and laboratory and entomology support of eight ships and 15 submarines conducting combat operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), and U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) areas of responsibility.



Under Stastny’s leadership NEPMU 6 came to be recognized as the Indo-Pacific Command and Pacific Fleet Surgeon’s public health unit of choice for preventive medicine expertise, support, and soft power throughout the region and across the globe. He was responsible for the deployment of 24 personnel across 15 countries, providing public health services to Bahrain, Guantanamo Bay, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Djibouti, Poland, Romania, Australia, and the Philippines.



Stastny’s leadership was instrumental to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor regional leadership during the early days of the Red Hill Crisis. He provided critical health risk communication strategies to unit leaders and supported mitigation efforts by supplying seven of his staff to aid the crisis response team. This team utilized expertise to return displaced family members to their homes and ensure safe drinking water standards were proven and communicated to 93,000 residents.



During Rim of the Pacific 2022, Stastny fully integrated the Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit (FDPMU) into the exercise for the first time. Working with Japan and Australian Defense Forces, Naval Construction Regiment, and the US Army 25th Combat Aviation Battalion, he was able to coordinate a joint outbreak response scenario that culminated in the FDPMU team successfully responding to a simulated cholera outbreak onboard the Japanese Ship Izumo (DDH 183). This integration successfully introduced the “anytime, anywhere” capabilities of the FDPMU to the Navy Surgeon General, US Army 18th Medical Command CG, INDOPACOM, and PACFLT Surgeons and medical personnel representing 26 allied nations.



The January 2023 Medical Inspector General (MEDIG) inspection of NEPMU 6 resulted in all inspected programs being fully compliant, with two Notable Practices highlighted. The official MEDIG report concluded, “This inspection sets the record for the best results in MEDIG documented history.”



During his final remarks, Stastny quoted Capt. Albert Kaiss, the final commanding officer of the USS Missouri (BB-63), who said, “’It is often said that the crew makes the command.’ There is no truer statement, for it’s the crew of this great ship that made it a great command. You are a special breed of Sailors, and I am proud to have served with every one of you. Working with the outstanding Sailors and Civilians at NEPMU 6 has been the highlight of my career, thank you, everyone, for three wonderful years.”



Dunn will be the 22nd Officer in Charge and comes aboard as the unit prepares for the upcoming Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) a multinational exercise involving 29 nations and more than 25,000 personnel. Upon taking the helm Dunn commented, “As we go forward, we will meet and overcome many challenges in the years to come, just as you did with Commander Stastny. I am impressed and humbled to be following in your shoes. I look forward to taking the public health mission out across the Pacific to the Navy and Marine Corps.”



He went on to say, “I can tell that this team is well-trained, physically fit, and mentally resilient. NEPMU 6 is ready to execute our mission and to carry out the greater mission established by the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command.”



NEPMU 6 was established in 1949 and serves as one of four Environmental and Preventive Medicine Units across the globe. Dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of servicemen and women, NEPMU 6 has worked tirelessly to maximize the mission readiness of the operational forces in the Pacific Theater.