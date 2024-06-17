Team Korea formed after Ten-Miler qualifier

Photo By Spc. Johnny Rodriguez | From left, U.S. Army Spc. Wyatt McIntyre, Capt. Conner Waldron, Pfc. Marc McDonald,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Johnny Rodriguez | From left, U.S. Army Spc. Wyatt McIntyre, Capt. Conner Waldron, Pfc. Marc McDonald, Lt. Col. Ashley Urick, Capt. Emily McKinney, and 1st Lt. Kirsten OKeefe, the winners for the fastest overall in both male and female categories for the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Army Ten-Miler Qualifier, pose for a photo on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 8, 2024. The top three active duty male and female runners will go on to represent Team Korea in the Washington, D.C. Army Ten-Miler. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals and enhances community relations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — More than 150 Soldiers participated in the Camp Humphreys Army Ten-Miler qualification on June 8.



The top four male and top four female finishers will represent Team Korea in the Army Ten-Miler slated Oct. 13.



U.S. Army Spc. Wyatt McIntyre secured the top men’s slot with a time of 55:35, while U.S. Army Capt. Emily McKinney, the top female, finished in 1:08:30.



“The Army Ten-Miler is one of my favorite races,” said McKinney, who is currently serving as the 2nd Infantry Division chief of protocol. “I’ve represented Team Korea for the past two years and wanted to continue to compete.”



Although in the past few years there were more than one qualifier in Korea, the one at Camp Humphreys was the only one offered this year, said James Edwardsen, supervisory sports specialist, Directorate of Family, Morale, Recreation, and Welfare. This was based largely on historical data, which was proven with this year’s race.



“Holding one qualifier in June this year resulted in increased participation from both qualifiers combined in 2023,” added Edwardsen, who has been in his current role since Jan. 3. “This allowed for a larger, more competitive event for those seeking qualification spots on Team Korea.”



The free event was only possible because of the team working behind the scenes to make it happen, said Edwardsen. Soldiers from various units served as road guards, police vehicles led the race to protect runners from traffic, and medical personnel were on standby in the event of an emergency.



“It was really a joint event,” said Edwardsen. “A couple of adjustments were made to the course due to construction, but the route focused mostly on long stretches and sections that run adjacent to the River Bend Golf Course.”



Although the qualifier is over, the top eight finishers must be prepared for the race this fall, which includes an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. However, many of those on Team Korea are avid runners.



“I run a lot,” said McKinney, who is working outside her normal role as a medical evacuation pilot. “I competed on West Point’s Marathon Team and got to run the Army Ten-Miler three times in college. I saw each Army base sends a team to compete, and I knew I wanted to continue to race after college and flight school.”



Mckinney, who is originally from Southwick, Mass., has her sights on a greater target than the Army Ten-Miler, she added.



“I want to qualify for the All-Army Team,” said McKinney. “Last October, I was within a minute of qualifying for the All-Army 10-mile and cross-country team. My goal is to get there this year.”



Despite being an individual race, members of Team Korea plan to train together, pushing each other and ensuring they are ready for the big race in October, added McKinney.



“I’m looking forward to training hard with my new teammates,” said McKinney. “I’m excited to have two of last year’s competitors on the team again with me. I think we have a great shot at getting to the podium again.”





Team Korea:

Top Men’s Finishers

- Wyatt McIntyre, 55:33

- Conner Waldron, 58:25

- Marc McDonald, 58:40

- Alexander Phelps, 58:53



Top Female Finishers

- Emily McKinney, 1:08:30

- Ashley Urick, 1:13:59

- Kirsten O’Keefe, 1:16:14

- Fangze Cui, 1:21:22



* Fourth-place women’s finisher Claudia Ratliff, whose final time was 1:17:21, was unable to join Team Korea, giving her spot to fifth-place finisher Fangze Cui.