CATC Conducts Domestic Violence Intervention Training Course

Elizabeth Bailey, Domestic Violence Intervention Training (DVIT) Course Manager and Instructor, teaches U.S. Soldiers and civilians assigned to various law enforcement units as part of the Combined Arms Training Center's (CATC) DVIT Course in Vilseck, Germany, June 5, 2024. DVIT is a one-week course which focuses on effective intervention and investigation of family dysfunctional incidents utilizing a multidisciplinary approach, with emphasis on protection of the victim, de-escalation, and intervention at the earliest stage. CATC coordinates or delivers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners in classes ranging from Jumpmaster and Air Assault, to Small Arms Maintenance, Medical and hazardous materials drivers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

VILSECK, Germany – U.S. Soldiers and Department of Defense (DOD) civilians assigned to various law enforcement units participated in the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) hosted Domestic Violence Intervention Training (DVIT) course in Vilseck, Germany, from June 3rd to 7th, 2024.



DVIT is a one-week CATC course focused on effective intervention and investigation of family dysfunction incidents. The course uses a multidisciplinary approach, emphasizing the victim’s protection, de-escalation, and early intervention.



“It’s important because people need to know about it and how to respond to it correctly,” said Melinda French, a DVIT Instructor. “When you respond to these situations, you need to know what you’re looking for. You must know the signs and how to help your potential victims. You [need to] know what resources are available for them.”



The course covers a range of subjects, including multidisciplinary intervention strategies, the dynamics and psychological aspects of domestic violence, legal considerations, the neurobiology of trauma, various interview techniques, the impact of domestic violence on children, first responder protocols and response techniques, de-escalation methods, practical exercises in handling domestic violence situations, and self-care for officers.



“People need to know what resources are available for the people they respond to,” said French. “And maybe [for] themselves, maybe [for] people that they know who just aren’t ready to request help.”



DVIT is open to all DOD law enforcement officers, investigators, agents, the Family Advocacy Program, and Army Community Services personnel in positions responsible for domestic violence intervention.



“I’ve been in law enforcement for 30 years—on the civilian side and the military police side—and [domestic violence] is prevalent. It is,” said French. “Whether it’s reported or not is another story, but with more and more resources being available and more people understanding what is available, we are getting more reports of it. That’s good because people are realizing what is available to them so they can get the help they need.”



The course provides critical skills that enable military law enforcement personnel to intervene in and investigate domestic violence incidents appropriately.



“It’s a great experience if you have soldiers or individuals who want to know more about it or get a refresher,” said French. “It’s a great course.”



7ATC’s CATC coordinates or delivers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners in classes ranging from DVIT to Jumpmaster and Air Assault, Medical, hazardous materials drivers, and many more.