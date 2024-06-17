NUWC Division, Keyport CTO Summit: Charting the Course for Naval Dominance

In a bold move to reassess and reinforce its commitment to scientific and technological excellence, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport recently convened its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) pyramid at Zelatched Point Range operations facility. This off-site strategic planning meeting was designed to ensure that NUWC Division, Keyport remains at the forefront of naval dominance well into the next decade and beyond.



The summit’s primary goal was to reassess Keyport's current science and technology (S&T) focus areas and ensure the command’s contributions will support maintaining naval superiority in decades to come. The role of a CTO at a naval warfare center like NUWC Division, Keyport is multifaceted, encompassing the identification of emerging technologies, ensuring successful technology insertion, and aligning these advancements with the Navy’s strategic goals.



“As a warfare center, our job is to bring together the three pillars of innovation in time and space: the Fleet need, the technical solution and the resources.,” stated Dr. Aaron Darnton, chief technology officer, NUWC Division, Keyport. “This off-site was all about thinking about these pillars five to ten years down the road and what investments do we need to make now to prepare for them.”



During the summit, various scenarios in environmental and technological landscapes were examined. This included the rapid advancements in unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, cyber warfare and energy-efficient technologies. The discussions underscored the importance of a robust S&T workforce adept at navigating these evolving domains to ensure seamless technology insertion into naval operations.



The gathering also focused on refining Keyport’s role in maintaining naval dominance. By leveraging its expertise in undersea warfare systems and its innovative approach to problem-solving, NUWC Division, Keyport is poised to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the Navy’s capabilities.



The selection of Zelatched Point as the venue for this significant gathering enabled attendees to focus on S&T priorities, engage in uninterrupted brainstorming sessions, and foster a collaborative environment essential for visionary planning. Attendees were able to engage in uninterrupted brainstorming sessions and foster a collaborative environment essential for visionary planning.



“The off-site meeting at Zelatched Point provided numerous benefits, including enhanced team cohesion and a fresh perspective on long-standing challenges,” stated Angie Meier, department technology officer, NUWC Division, Keyport Undersea Weapons Department “These advantages underscore the value of off-site strategic planning meetings in fostering innovative thinking and collaborative problem-solving.”



Artificial Intelligence will revolutionize warfare in unforeseen ways, but what's next? We must be prepared to seize the next game-changing innovation that transforms our world. That's the mission within the CTO pyramid: to anticipate, adapt, and harness the power of emerging tech to secure our future.



As the summit concluded, the attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and goals for the future. The outcomes of this strategic meeting reaffirm the command’s commitment to innovation and excellence. By continually reassessing and realigning its S&T focus areas, NUWC Division, Keyport is not only safeguarding its legacy of undersea warfare expertise, but also paving the way for future technological triumphs that will secure naval dominance for years to come.



Editor's note: story contributed by Angie Meier, department technology officer, Undersea Weapons Department



NUWC Division, Keyport provides advanced technical capabilities for test and evaluation, in-service engineering, maintenance and industrial base support, fleet material readiness, and obsolescence management for undersea warfare to expand America’s undersea dominance.

