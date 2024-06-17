Six years of success: Yuma Proving Ground summer science camps lauded

Photo By Mark Schauer | The most recent iterations of the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Gains in the...... read more read more Photo By Mark Schauer | The most recent iterations of the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Gains in the Education of Math and Science (GEMS) summer science camps featured new labs and more information about the post. “We’ve given a little more empowerment to the students and given them the opportunity to ask more questions of the engineers about their actual job at YPG so they get a better understanding of YPG’s mission,” said Janett Rios, YPG STEM Outreach Coordinator. see less | View Image Page

The most recent iterations of the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Gains in the Education of Math and Science (GEMS) summer science camps continued to draw rave reviews from participants and educators.



Started with 64 participants in 2018, this year’s two one-week GEMS sessions for students in sixth through eighth grades accommodated 80 students out of more than 200 local applicants.



The camps are the most visible of the proving ground’s robust outreach efforts to encourage local youngsters to pursue STEM careers in hopes they eventually become members of the workforce. YPG conducts developmental testing of virtually everything in the ground combat arsenal, a mission that requires many highly trained engineers and math-savvy support personnel to ensure Soldiers' equipment works exactly as it is supposed to.



“I wanted to be part of the STEM camp because I wanted to try out the science and see what YPG was all about,” said Hailey Henderson, a sixth-grade participant. “My favorite activity was looking at different bacteria and seeing what places had the most bacteria.”



This year’s camps featured new labs, including one involving the aerodynamics of parachutes led by Soldiers from YPG’s Airborne Test Force and engineers from the Air Delivery Test Branch.



“We’ve given a little more empowerment to the students and given them the opportunity to ask more questions of the engineers about their actual job at YPG so they get a better understanding of YPG’s mission,” said Janett Rios, YPG STEM Outreach Coordinator.



The students enjoyed the hands-on nature of the activities, particularly labs such as launching rockets on the proving ground’s parade field.



“The rocket launching was super cool,” said Henderson. “I liked how we were able to build it ourselves. It wasn’t just the staff doing it, we were able to build it ourselves.”



The labs are possible thanks to the assistance of multiple engineers from across the proving ground who pitch in to lend a hand. Metrology Branch Chief Savanna Silva helped facilitate the popular robotics lab, where students assembled robots from a kit and programmed them.



“The kids were super excited and engaged and willing to take the chance to be wrong when answering questions,” said Silva. “That’s awesome—it means they are somebody that can be taught. It’s exciting to see them succeed and be ready for the next challenge.”



Local teachers are also on hand to ensure the labs align with the state’s curriculum standards.



“I wanted to take part again because it is so fun,” said Itzel Silva, a fifth-grade math teacher at Yuma’s Gary Knox Elementary School in her second year working at GEMS. “I’ve been doing summer schools ever since I started working as a teacher, and this is completely different from summer school. Here, it is one fun activity after fun activity.”



GEMS is made possible by the Army Outreach Education Program. More information on the program can be found at: https://www.usaeop.com/program/yuma/