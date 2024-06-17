Goodfellow’s Operational Support Team

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The Goodfellow Operational Support Team is a group of medical providers embedded in squadrons on a rotation. Their mission is to enhance all squadron members' physical and mental health, equipped with the necessary skills and equipment to handle a wide range of health issues, from physical injuries to mental health concerns and even lifestyle-related conditions. OST provides proactive care whether it’s an acute injury, a chronic condition, or a need for lifestyle guidance to effectively bolster resilience and healthy living among Airmen.



The OST is built of professionals covering all areas of Airman Comprehensive Fitness to include a mental health provider, who is a psychologist, a strength and conditioning coach, who is also a nutrition counselor, and a physical therapist.



With a team of capable professionals, the OST provides services such as limited-scope counseling and counseling at a higher level, different workouts, exercises, run analysis, desk ergonomics, educational materials, and often an important part of preventive care, rehabilitation and treatment for patients with chronic conditions or injuries.

“Preventative medicine is one of the best ways to do it,” said Maj. Andrea Shefferly, Operational Support Team flight commander, “If we can stop something from happening, stop it before you have to get taken out of the mission, all the better.”



OST establishes relationships with the members they provide care for. The team shadows Airmen at work to see their day-to-day lifestyle and how they care for their mental and physical well-being. The providers then give feedback and provide healthier alternatives to daily routine to support healthy living and Airman Comprehensive Fitness to support a healthier and more resilient Air Force.



Based on data such as medical needs, medical profiles, physical training scores, and administrative actions that have been taken, the wing commander strategically decides which unit OST needs to be embedded with. After being embedded with a unit based on the wing commander's direction, the OST develops a plan to increase overall resiliency and fitness based on the needs of that specific unit. Once they get to know how members are taking precautions, they then provide their support for the issues that need to be addressed.



OST is not just a support system, it's a catalyst for change. They are actively working to transform the culture of each unit, prioritizing physical, mental, and nutritional needs, and paving the way for a healthier, more resilient military community.



“We are excited, the providers that I have are all go-getters.” said April Miller, Operational Support Teams manager, “They are people who get into the unit and make you feel safe, special and appreciated for what you do and we want to make sure that we're taking care of you the best we can. When embedded, we follow the unit's battle rhythm. We're there whenever they are, and we're here to take care of people and ensure they succeed.”

