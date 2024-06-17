HQ AFPC FAM visit GAFB

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The Headquarters Air Force Personnel Center Functional Assignment Managers visited Goodfellow Air Force Base on June 5.



The HQ AFPC FAM actively engaged with Goodfellow personnel, offering valuable career insights and perspectives. During their visit, the AFPC FAMs also learned about the significance of the Raider mission and the outsized impact that the 17th Training Wing has on national security. This initiative provided useful guidance to personnel and encouraged a meaningful exchange of ideas and knowledge between visiting leaders and squadrons.



The AFPC, based in Joint Base San Antonio—Randolph, Texas, handles personnel programs and enforces policies for both active-duty and civilian Air Force members.



During their visit, the HQ AFPC FAM team engaged in meetings and briefings with Goodfellow’s leadership and various unit representatives. The objective was to provide Goodfellow with an overview of career management, assignment policies, and professional development opportunities. These interactions offered an opportunity for the functional assignment managers to gain insights into the challenges and needs faced by Goodfellow's personnel.



During one of the briefings, participants learned about the Developmental Special Duty process, and how Airmen can improve their chances of selection. The team offered tips for navigating the assignment process and conducted focused Q&A sessions with squadrons to address career-specific questions.



The HQ AFPC FAM team strengthened the partnership between Goodfellow and the AFPC by reinforcing their shared commitment to providing airmen with the resources they need to succeed in their military careers.



“The visit from the AFPC leaders to Goodfellow AFB resulted in the establishment of a robust and mutually beneficial relationship,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Thompson, 17th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader. “This visit not only facilitated the exchange of valuable insights and perspectives but also enabled the AFPC and 17th TRW leaders to collaborate effectively in ensuring that Goodfellow AFB has the right personnel at the right time. The closure of this day-long visit marked a significant milestone in strengthening the partnership between the two organizations, setting the stage for continued collaboration and success in the future.”

