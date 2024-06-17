GAFB hosts Holocaust Memorial Ceremony

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Training Wing hosted a Holocaust Memorial Ceremony to honor victims and survivors and ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust are remembered, May 6.



The memorial was dedicated to remembering the stories of lives lost during the Holocaust while informing a new generation about the reality of the atrocities caused by the Holocaust. During the event, members reflected on the victims and paid tribute to the survivors of the Nazi regime's systematic persecution and genocide of six million European Jews between 1933 and 1945. A member of the local synagogue provided Goodfellow with a candle, lit at the beginning of the ceremony to recognize those lost during this time.



Attendees at the memorial had the opportunity to view educational videos that illuminated the stories of the Holocaust. One such video spoke about the story of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl whose diary captured the realities of hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II; offering insight into the human experience amidst persecution. After each video played, featured speakers went up to the podium and read aloud the testimonies of the victims. The memorial served as a poignant reminder of the lessons learned from this tragic era of history.

