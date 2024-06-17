17th TRW holds Commander's Call and 1st Quarter Awards Ceremony

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Training Wing honored individuals for their achievements and contributions to the wing as part of the 17th TRW Commander’s Call and 1st Quarter Awards Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, May 3.



To start the ceremony, Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th TRW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Sherrod, 17th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, took the floor. Maguinness discussed the culture of connection inside our Air Force and the need for our leaders to model their behavior and how we should invest in and prioritize social connections.



The Commander’s Call repositioned to a Q&A portion where Maguinness answered questions from the attendees and virtual audience. After the Q&A session, the quarterly awards ceremony commenced, honoring individuals for their commitment to progressing the 17th TRW's mission.



Congratulations to our Quarterly Award recipients!



Junior Military Training Leader Of The Quarter, Tech Sgt. Sean Cotter, 517th TRG



Senior Military Training Leader Of The Quarter, Master Sgt. Britanny Bradford, 517th TRG



Honor Guard Member Of The Quarter, Airman 1st Class Daryl Jackson, 17th MSG



Volunteer Of The Quarter, Tech Sgt. Joshua Ruhland, 17th MSG



Raider Excellence Junior Service Member Of The Quarter, Senior Airman Brandon Anderson, 17th MSG



Raider Excellence Service Member Of The Quarter, Tech Sgt. Corey Hollington, 533rd TRS Detachment 1



Raider Excellence Senior Service Member Of The Quarter, Master Sgt. Victoria Flores, 17th WSA



17th Training Wing Civilian Non-Supervisory Category I Of The Quarter, Ms. Melanie Lawson, 17th MSG



17th Training Wing Civilian Non-Supervisory Category II Of The Quarter, Mr. Ron Harper, 17th MSG



Civilian Non-Supervisory Category III Of The Quarter, Ms. Sarah Cooper, 17th MDG



Civilian Supervisory Category II Of The Quarter, Mr. Ed Stepan, 17th MSG



Civilian Supervisory Category III Of The Quarter, Mr. John Hebdon, 17th MSG



Airman Of The Quarter, Airman 1st Class Larenz Hernandez, 17th MSG



Non-Commissioned Officer Of The Quarter, Staff Sgt. Luke Hopgood, 17th MSG



Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Of The Quarter, Master Sgt. Skott Cameron, 17th WSA



17th Training Wing Company Grade Officer Of The Quarter, 1st Lt. Jacques-Phillipe Calixte, 17th MSG



17th Training Wing Field Grade Officer Of The Quarter, Maj. Christi Serabian, 17th MDG



17th Training Wing Team Of The Quarter, 17th Communications Squadron - Network Systems Operations, 17th MSG



17th Training Wing Unit Of The Quarter, 17th Security Forces Squadron, 17th MSG

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 15:11 Story ID: 474301 Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US