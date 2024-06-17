Aquatic Robotics: ROVs Take Center Stage at International SeaPerch Challenge

Courtesy Photo | Participants in the 2024 International SeaPerch Challenge assemble part of their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participants in the 2024 International SeaPerch Challenge assemble part of their underwater remotely operated vehicle. Held at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, the event featured more than 170 competing teams of elementary, middle and high school students from around the world. (Photo courtesy of RoboNation) see less | View Image Page

Eight years ago, as a high school student, Bryson Potts competed in a SeaPerch competition, helping to design an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV). He enjoyed the experience so much that he pursued a career in science, becoming a mechanical engineer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division in Florida.



Today, Potts gives back by volunteering as a mentor at SeaPerch events: “SeaPerch was my introduction into STEM and pushed me to engineering, so I really appreciate the Navy allowing me to volunteer and help grow SeaPerch to give more students that same opportunity. A highlight each year is working [ROV] triage and seeing the ingenuity and creativity of the students fixing problems that arise. This reinforces that programs such as SeaPerch help foster the future of STEM.”



Potts was one of many people involved with the 2024 International SeaPerch Challenge, held May 31-June 1 at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The event featured more than 170 competing teams of elementary, middle and high school students from around the world.



The Office of Naval Research (ONR)-sponsored program brought together students to showcase the ROVs they built as part of a curriculum designed to boost their skills and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).



The SeaPerch program is an initiative within the Naval STEM Coordination Office, which is located at ONR and coordinates investments in STEM education, outreach and workforce initiatives across the Department of the Navy (DoN). STEM is a critical naval focus area outlined in the Naval S&T Strategy released in April by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.



“ONR’s involvement with SeaPerch truly is a valuable investment in the future of our nation,” said Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus. “Our Navy faces an ever-growing variety of complex challenges. To meet those challenges, we need to develop future generations of Sailors, Marines, scientists, technical trades and engineers, so we can harness their ideas, creativity, ingenuity and passion for our nation’s service.”



RoboNation’s SeaPerch program gives teachers and students the resources they need to build ROVs from kits made up of low-cost, easily accessible parts and follow a curriculum that teaches basic engineering and science concepts with a marine engineering theme.



During this year’s International SeaPerch Challenge, participants showed off their engineering prowess through technical papers and presentations. Then they ran their ROVs through an underwater obstacle course in which the vehicles navigated through 24-inch rings — oriented in multiple directions — before surfacing, re-submerging and returning through the course.



Afterward, competitors operated their ROVs through an underwater mission course with a deep-sea exploration theme. The course simulated the tasks and environment that an ROV might encounter while exploring the harsh environments that surround hydrothermal vents, which are geysers, or hot springs, on the ocean floor.



This year also marked the first time the Naval STEM Coordination Office had an exhibitor booth at the International SeaPerch Challenge. Representatives engaged with students, parents and educators about naval STEM careers and educational opportunities.



“Naval STEM's participation in the SeaPerch Challenge underscores its commitment to inspire curiosity and shape a generation of talent prepared for future global challenges,” said Sandy Landsberg, who is both the Naval STEM Coordination Office executive and a division director in ONR’s Command, Control, Computing, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Targeting (C5ISRT) Department.



“Engaging in outreach at events like SeaPerch is crucial for increasing awareness of the real-world problems faced by the Department of the Navy and for showcasing the diverse, rewarding science and technology careers within the organization.”



RoboNation estimates that over 250,000 students engage in the program annually through grassroots programs, competitions and training activities. Since 2011, SeaPerch has expanded to reach students in over 35 countries and all 50 U.S. states. Additionally, the number of locally hosted regional competitions has grown to approximately 100 qualifier events where teams earn a spot at the International SeaPerch Challenge.



Learn more about this year’s International SeaPerch Challenge, and the team results, at https://seaperch.org/programs/2024-challenge/.



Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.