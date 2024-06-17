First-Ever Army Corps Buffalo District Talent Manager Tackling Historic Hiring Need

Photo By Ryan Campbell | Laura Azzarella (right), a Talent Management Specialist assigned to the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Campbell | Laura Azzarella (right), a Talent Management Specialist assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, speaks with Dave Powell, chief of the district’s Strategic Integration Office, about staffing strategies at the district’s headquarters in Buffalo, N.Y., June 14, 2024. With the district’s projects and programs funded at an all-time high, Azzarella’s ability to find the right candidates for a growing and evolving list of careers is critical to the district’s mission success. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell) see less | View Image Page

With its projects and programs funded at an all-time high, the Buffalo District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has hired its first-ever talent manager.



How she finds the right candidates for a growing and constantly evolving list of mission-critical roles is key to the district’s success.



Laura Azzarella joined the Buffalo District in March 2024. In her newly formed role as a Talent Management Specialist, Azzarella leads recruitment, marketing, and hiring related outreach. She is executing a strategy to staff the district’s New York and Ohio offices, direct its onboarding processes, and analyze hiring actions, turnover and retention.



“If we’re going to hire the best talent, we need someone who knows how to find it,” said David Romano, deputy district engineer and senior civilian employee for the Buffalo District.



Since Azzarella came on board, the district has posted 36 new job opportunities – part of a goal of filling more than 50 positions in the fiscal year.



But hiring the right people takes a person that employees, managers, and candidates, alike, want to engage with. Azzarella took the time to answer questions and help all of them get to know her.



Meet Laura:



Title: Talent Management Specialist



USACE: Buffalo District, Great Lakes & Ohio River Division



From: Tonawanda, N.Y.



Degrees/Credentials:

- M.S. Human Resources Management, Stony Brook University

- B.A. Media Studies: Production, SUNY University at Buffalo

- Professional in Human Resources (PHR), Human Resources Certification Institute

- Certificate in Leadership, Human Resources Certification Institute



Years in Career Field:

2009-Present



Loves:

- Nature and hiking in it

- Technology (self-proclaimed “huge nerd”)

- Her husband and their two rescue dogs



Goals:

- Run a marathon

- Own a sustainable farm



Q: What are three things people should know about you?

LA: I am a lifelong learner who is constantly focusing on the best practices in my field. I'm eager to try new things.



I am a technology-forward individual who fully embraces new and existing tools to stay on the cutting-edge.



My style is servant leadership. I am here and motivated to help.



Q: What is the most important skill you bring to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers?



LA: Human resources is a field built on trust, respect, influence, and integrity. I’ve got years of experience and a 360-degree skillset in HR, having done everything from implementing new payroll and benefits systems to leading contract negotiations.



I’ve learned that you get nowhere in this field without knowing how to understand and genuinely care about what’s important to people. That translates to being able to talk to folks about transitioning into a new career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Q: Why did you want to be a talent manager?



LA: I have been lucky to have had some incredible career experiences. But fifteen years in, I took a pause to think about the aspects of my career that have excited me the most and made me most passionate. The answer was talent management and talent development.



Working for USACE gives me the opportunity to do both.



I have a seat at the table to engage with leaders at all levels, serve them in the Buffalo District, and connect candidates to really rewarding career tracks.



Q: What’s your approach to finding the best talent for the Buffalo District?



LA: It’s got to be multifaceted.



Three things that require solid strategies are always happening in the district:

• Entry-level roles are available for the newest generation of USACE employees.

• Professionals on the team need continuous development towards their next opportunity.

• Natural gaps at the mid-career level need to be filled through a balance of external hiring and internal promotions.



I’m tackling these with multiple approaches.



Sourcing at the college level: Career fairs are a great and valuable starting point. We’re going beyond them by building relationships with Chairs and Deans in relevant academic programs and speaking directly to students in their classrooms. Once we bring a student onboard as an intern, we can orient them to USACE, develop them and, potentially, offer full-time roles upon graduation.



Recruiting mid-career: To fill the mid-career positions that we refer to as “journeymen,” I start by collaborating with hiring managers to identify the kinds of candidates that would align with their needs. Then, I open a robust toolbox:



• USACE team members from talent management and across our career fields attend national career fairs. The resumes they collect – whether from inside our district or across the country – are available to me.

• I can scout talent from resumes uploaded into USAJobs, the federal government’s hiring website.

• I also use LinkedIn, Indeed, Handshake, and other online tools to find and contact candidates directly.



Building relationships and our brand: We talk about what we do as an organization very well. But to go beyond that, we’re constantly working to show our employees excelling at our mission and having a great time doing it. Combining that with educating the public about the many, many opportunities available presents USACE as an employer candidates will want to choose.



Q: Real talk – what is the biggest challenge you face?



LA: Getting people to know about the opportunities with USACE tops my list.



To be honest, federal employment wasn’t a first thought in the first 14 years of my career, so I know it’s not always a first thought for today’s jobseekers.



After going through the process, getting hired, and experiencing life as a federal employee for myself, I’m even more motivated to get the word out.



We’ve got great positions. We’ve got great benefits. And we develop people for life in careers that matter to our community and our nation.



Q: As someone new to working in the federal government and the Corps of Engineers, what advice would you share with someone interested in joining the team?



LA: It may take a little longer to get hired than you might be used to, but the wait is worth it.



Compared to the private sector, the Buffalo District is competitive when it comes to scheduling interviews, making decisions, and extending offers. The wait comes with background checks.



My best advice is, hang in there and stay in touch. Things are happening.



Q: Who are you trying to reach and how?



LA: In addition to structuring my time around college recruitment, mid-career development, and relationship-building, I’m also collaborating with our Equal Employment Opportunity team.



The work they do helps me ensure we’re fostering hiring practices and a workplace that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.



There is so much good work being done at the Buffalo District, and everyone should have a shot at doing it.



Q: What opportunities are out there and how can someone find them?



LA: I keep a close eye on our Staffing Action Plan, so I’ve got a good idea of current and future opportunities as far as two years out.



We are always looking for resumes related to the natural sciences – especially biology, chemistry, geology, and environmental science – and engineering, including civil, mechanical, and electrical.



A lot of our STEM roles can be filled with Direct Hire Authority, a process to quickly evaluate and offer jobs to qualified candidates for mission-critical roles.



We also have a variety of key support roles. Financial and budget analysts, program coordinators, administrative and management support assistants – the list goes on.



And if you're moving for one of our jobs or have student loans, paid relocation costs, student loan repayment, and other incentives may be available, depending on the role.



Our open positions are posted on USAJobs, but I’m thrilled when people reach out to me directly via email. I love to discuss a candidate's skills, goals, and what opportunities we have that might align.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. Join a team that puts people first and promotes teamwork. We are a world-class organization working to serve the people of Buffalo and Cleveland, the Great Lakes region, and the Nation. Our jobs offer great benefits, including health insurance, education, paid vacation, and a stable path to retirement.



Contact Laura Azzarella and share your resume by emailing dll-celrb-recruiting@usace.army.mil.



Start your next career move and see what jobs are currently available with USACE on USAJobs.



 Network with the Buffalo District on LInkedIn and learn more by visiting our website.