Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers provides Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry tour of Old River Control Complex

    Corps of Engineers provides Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry tour of Old River Control Complex

    Photo By Ryan Labadens | Russell Beauvais (center), Old River Control Complex operations manager, and Col....... read more read more

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel provided a tour of the Old River Control Complex and the Morganza Control structures near Vidalia, La., to Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and other government officials June 17, 2024, to give their state and local partners a better understanding of how these structures work to help control the flow of the Mississippi River.

    USACE operates the Old River Control Complex, which includes the Low Sill and Auxiliary Control structures, to help maintain the 70/30 distribution flow between the Mississippi and Atchafalaya Rivers.

    The Morganza Control structure is a flood-risk reduction structure designed to pass up to 600,000 cubic feet per second of water through the Morganza Floodway to the Gulf of Mexico, alleviating stress for mainline levees downstream along the Mississippi River.

    During the tour, Col. Cullen Jones, USACE New Orleans District commander, and other USACE personnel provided briefings about structure operations as well as current USACE projects and studies, such as the Lower Mississippi River Comprehensive Management Study.

    The LMR Comprehensive Management Study is a five-year, $25 million mega-study designed to evaluate alternatives for ensuring effective long-term management of the Mississippi River from Cape Girardeau, Mo., to the Gulf of Mexico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 12:07
    Story ID: 474273
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers provides Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry tour of Old River Control Complex, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Corps of Engineers provides Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry tour of Old River Control Complex
    Corps of Engineers provides Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry tour of Old River Control Complex
    Corps of Engineers provides Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry tour of Old River Control Complex
    Corps of Engineers provides Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry tour of Old River Control Complex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Mississippi River
    New Orleans District
    Old River Control Complex
    Jeff Landry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT