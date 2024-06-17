Corps of Engineers provides Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry tour of Old River Control Complex

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel provided a tour of the Old River Control Complex and the Morganza Control structures near Vidalia, La., to Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and other government officials June 17, 2024, to give their state and local partners a better understanding of how these structures work to help control the flow of the Mississippi River.
USACE operates the Old River Control Complex, which includes the Low Sill and Auxiliary Control structures, to help maintain the 70/30 distribution flow between the Mississippi and Atchafalaya Rivers.
The Morganza Control structure is a flood-risk reduction structure designed to pass up to 600,000 cubic feet per second of water through the Morganza Floodway to the Gulf of Mexico, alleviating stress for mainline levees downstream along the Mississippi River.
During the tour, Col. Cullen Jones, USACE New Orleans District commander, and other USACE personnel provided briefings about structure operations as well as current USACE projects and studies, such as the Lower Mississippi River Comprehensive Management Study.
The LMR Comprehensive Management Study is a five-year, $25 million mega-study designed to evaluate alternatives for ensuring effective long-term management of the Mississippi River from Cape Girardeau, Mo., to the Gulf of Mexico.
