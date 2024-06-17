Cal Guard’s Commanding General Visits Troops Overseas

Sacramento, Calif. – Commanding General of the California Army National Guard, Maj. Gen. Jeffrey D. Smiley, returned from a recent visit with Soldiers of the 40th Infantry Division deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. Smiley sat down with members, who spoke about their mission of building partnerships and increasing security in the region including Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait where Soldiers were deployed to.



During his visit, Smiley spoke to many groups of Soldiers. Sgt. Adel McCune said Smiley provided Soldiers a safe space for them to come together and talk freely. “Everyone really enjoyed the setting and the opportunity to have a conversation with him,” said McCune.



In the past 18 months, the Cal Guard has deployed more than 1,300 Soldiers to the Central Command area of operations (CENTCOM). This area stretches from Northeast Africa to Central, South Asia and across the Middle East said Smiley.



The units to which these Soldiers are assigned provide critical support services to the region such as command and control, medical services, force protection, maintenance, and training support. While headquartered in Kuwait, the California Soldiers oversaw projects in seven separate countries throughout the area.



“The capabilities and experience of the California Army National Guard are uniquely suited to the mission requirements of the nation’s Joint Land Forces in the region and the strategic efforts of the United States,” said Smiley.



In a specific example of accomplishments, Smiley learned how California’s 579th Engineer Battalion, along with other Army partners synchronized operations across five countries to complete over 900 construction projects within CENTCOM. Through partnership engagement, the engineers deployed Soldiers to United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, and Israel. They applied their subject matter expertise to assisting and advising and those countries, shared Company Commander, Lt. Col. Robert R. Langston.



Overall, Smiley explained his visit was about Soldiers and making sure they know their incredible work and efforts are recognized and appreciated.



“Our Cal Guard Soldiers are excelling on every mission, every day. They continue to demonstrate exemplary leadership, flexibility, and a can-do attitude,” said Smiley.

