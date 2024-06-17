17 TRW Honorary Commanders meet Ready Medics

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 2023-2024 class of the 17th Training Wing honorary commanders got a first-hand look at the 17th Medical Group’s mission at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 5, 2024.



Accredited by The Joint Commission as an Ambulatory Health Care center and Primary Care Medical Home, the 17th Medical Group provides daily operational medical support to the 17th TRW.



The honorary commanders toured Goodfellow’s Ross clinic to learn how the base utilizes these accreditations by being briefed on the mission of the 17th MDG and experiencing in-place decontamination, bioenvironmental and tactical combat casualty care.



Leaders from the 17th Medical Group set aside time to discuss with the honorary commanders how community partnerships benefit both the base and San Angelo. With many partnerships already in place the honorary commander program is where more ideas can begin to grow.



“In the 17th MDG, we want to be the premier Military Treatment Facility,” said Col. Ian Rybczynski, 17th MDG commander. “We regularly exercise scenarios and we’re proud to say our partnership with the community allows us to work with and involve local first responders in these exercises.”



The many partnerships between Goodfellow and San Angelo allow for benefits to be shared throughout the communities.



Patrick Brody, 17th TRW honorary commander and city of San Angelo Fire Chief, outlined one such partnership where in exchange for Goodfellow providing maintenance to the city's fire engines, San Angelo provides free emergency ambulatory services to the base.



These types of partnerships foster the great relationship between the city of San Angelo and Goodfellow, leading the base to be the standout throughout the Department of Defense for community relations and partnerships.

