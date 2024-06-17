Military Convoy Safety and Minnesota Roads

Photo By Anthony Housey | Military units conduct convoy operation along Minnesota roadways during the height of...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Housey | Military units conduct convoy operation along Minnesota roadways during the height of the summer training season 2024. Movement along Minnesota’s roadways increases significantly during the summer months as units, both in and out of state, move to and from Camp Ripley for training. Drivers safety and situational awareness is essential for everyone to arrive at their destination. see less | View Image Page

June 5, 2024 (CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota) - During the summer months here in Minnesota, there are always going to be two things that will be constant, road construction and an increase of traffic.



Within that traffic are Military convoys making their way across our state on the best routes possible to reduce time and fuel consumption. Although training is a year-round activity for the Minnesota National Guard and our Armed Forces, vehicles and convoys are more visible on local roads during warm-weather months. These convoys primarily are part of units, both in and out of state, coming to and from Camp Ripley to conduct training.



“Our trucks run supplies, parts, equipment and personnel all year-round,” said Army Maj. Maggie Gregg, Field Maintenance Manager with the Minnesota National Guard. “Their safety as well as the safety of the civilian motorist around us are foremost in our mind because these trips are necessary for our overall mission,” she added.



The presence of Military vehicles on Minnesota's roadways at any time of the year require both the Service Members and civilians to be aware of their surroundings while operating their vehicles with the safety and consideration of others in mind.



Before getting their license, Military vehicle operators complete 40 hours of classroom training and 40 hours of driver training to ensure they have the skills and knowledge to maneuver a military vehicle. Additionally, more experienced, trained drivers ride as vehicle commanders or assistant operators to ensure everyone is alert and conducting themselves appropriately.



“The Service Members of the Minnesota National Guard are properly trained and licensed to safely operate the vehicles they are operating. We prepare for convoy operations on civilian roadways conducting thorough safety checks and briefings to ensure all areas of convoy operations including compliance to traffic control devices and civilian traffic laws and regulations are covered. We do our best to ensure the safety of the people we serve, so we ask our civilian partners to do the same to keep our service members safe. Prepare to drive without distraction, share the road with our convoys, and pass with courtesy to keep our roads safe this summer,” said Army Col. Jesse Johnson, director of logistic for the Minnesota National Guard.



For civilian drivers, several steps and recommendation and encouraged to avoid any hazards that may result in loss or destruction of property or even death.



- Be aware of signs on the vehicles stating CONVOY AHEAD, meaning that this is the last vehicle in the convoy. Also, CONVOY FOLLOWS, meaning that more vehicles are behind this lead vehicle.



- When passing a convoy, be sure that you are in the legal passing lane to pass and ensure that you have enough room to get in between the vehicles.



- Passing a convoy can be done at reasonable speeds. Passing a line of more than one vehicle at a time is often unnecessary, but military convoys usually travel at reduced speed making it easier to pass.



- Don't cut them off. Many of these vehicles are heavy and carrying equipment, so their reaction time is similar to a semi-truck.



- Be aware that they have many blind spots. If they merge, do not try to speed up and "race" them.



- Avoid crowding or trying to “push” Military vehicles while traveling within the vehicles convoy.



Like many in Minnesota some of the biggest safety obstacles that convoys encounter are the abundance of wildlife crossing the roadways. Additionally, narrow county roads and other unexpected situations that will cause vehicle operators to react.



“The traveling of Military vehicles on State roadways is necessary for logistical support across the State; it also creates an opportunity to prepare our personnel for future operations at home or overseas,” said Army Capt. Matthew Long, company commander for C Company, 1347th Division Sustainment Support Battalion. “As professionals, we hold Soldiers to a high level of discipline as we educate, train and certify our vehicle operators.”