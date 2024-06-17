Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) holds an Intern Graduation Award Ceremony

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Intern Graduation Award Ceremony was held in the command’s auditorium, June 13. Attendees included the 2024 Graduate Medical Education (GME) graduating Intern class and their residency program leadership. Awards included 80 Interns graduating, eight ’Intern of the Year’ awards, one Navy Achievement Medal, and five awards for the support staff. Congratulations to all!!

Date Posted: 06.18.2024 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US