Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) holds an Intern Graduation Award Ceremony

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) holds an Intern Graduation Award Ceremony

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee | Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Intern Graduation Award Ceremony was held in...... read more read more

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Story by Christina Johnson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Intern Graduation Award Ceremony was held in the command’s auditorium, June 13. Attendees included the 2024 Graduate Medical Education (GME) graduating Intern class and their residency program leadership. Awards included 80 Interns graduating, eight ’Intern of the Year’ awards, one Navy Achievement Medal, and five awards for the support staff. Congratulations to all!!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 11:06
    Story ID: 474260
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) holds an Intern Graduation Award Ceremony, by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) holds an Intern Graduation Award Ceremony
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) holds an Intern Graduation Award Ceremony
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) holds an Intern Graduation Award Ceremony
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) holds an Intern Graduation Award Ceremony
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) holds an Intern Graduation Award Ceremony
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) holds an Intern Graduation Award Ceremony
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) holds an Intern Graduation Award Ceremony
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) holds an Intern Graduation Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NMCP #NMRTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT