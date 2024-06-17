Maks Army Airfield chief recognized for positivity, leadership

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Cody Bratton, Air Traffic Control Maintenance chief at Maks Army Airfield, was awarded the Stalwart Award June 4.

Stalwart Award winners for the 2023 fiscal year were recognized during the U.S. Army Installation Management Command’s annual Garrison Command Team Conference in San Antonio.

According to IMCOM, the Stalwart Award is given to Soldiers and civilians who distinguish themselves among their supervisors and peers by going above and beyond expectations, professionalism and unwavering dedication by providing the utmost customer service to Soldiers, Families, civilians and their community.

Bratton, and his team, are responsible for planned preventative maintenance and continuous operation of radar, communications, automation and navigation in support of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson’s air traffic control.

“Our primary business is flight safety,” said Bratton, “not only for our warfighters and military partners, but also for the commercial and general aviation traffic that utilize our delegated sector of the National Airspace System.”

Due to his leadership and technical ingenuity in building a close-knit, responsive team at the airfield, Bratton was honored by IMCOM as one of the 2023 Stalwart Award winners.

He and his team have significantly increased Maks Army Airfield’s sustainability and capability.

“Like many teams, ours routinely faces a multitude of challenges that affect both day-to-day operations and long-term mission goals,” Bratton said, adding how he strives to take a proactive stance, mitigating obstacles within his reach and empowering his team members as independent decision makers.

“This strategy has increased the overall capability and resilience of Maks Army Airfield. It is difficult to not feel a little bit of imposter syndrome, especially when I consider previous awardees from Fort Johnson that I greatly admire including Nathan Jernigan, Betty Beinkemper, and John Fuselier. I hope to continue to make this awesome garrison team proud,” he said.

Bratton was also recognized for his unique approach to problem solving and positive energy, which have enabled the installation to continuously improve the quality of service to its customers.

When Bratton found out he’d be receiving the award, he said it was incredibly humbling and rewarding to be honored as an IMCOM Stalwart.

“This recognition is a testament to the great work and dedication of not just myself, but also my entire team of air traffic control electronics technicians and supply professionals,” he said.

“Of course, our mission would not be successful if it were not for the excellent support from IMCOM, the leadership of the garrison command team, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security and Maks Army Airfield.”

When asked how he would use being a Stalwart Award winner to influence others and how it would impact his career, Bratton said he believes the honor provides a platform to inspire and motivate others. It has also afforded him an opportunity to network with other professionals.

Additionally, Bratton says, he and his fellow Stalwart awardees are working with IMCOM leadership to advise, as well as develop solutions to a variety of challenges faced across the enterprise.

