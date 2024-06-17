CSO Visits Team Kirtland

Photo By Senior Airman Ruben Garibay | U.S. Space Force Col. Jeremy Raley, Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicle...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Ruben Garibay | U.S. Space Force Col. Jeremy Raley, Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicle directorate (right), U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper (center front), 377th Air Base Wing command chief and other members of Team Kirtland, salute USSF Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman as he departs Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 14, 2024. Saltzman visited Kirtland between June 12-14 where he toured various departments both in and round Kirtland AFB whose primary mission is space, technology, research and development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay) see less | View Image Page

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, visited Team Kirtland and its mission partners at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 12-14, 2024.



During his visit, Saltzman engaged closely with multiple departments at the Air Force Research Laboratory, a key institution to many of our nations’ advancements in aerospace technologies, space systems, directed energy and space operations.



Saltzman also met with non-Department of Defense partners including Blue Halo, a collaborative organization aimed at integrating advance technologies to bolster air and space superiority, and the Sandia National Laboratories, a center for research related to national security and technology innovation.



Saltzman’s visit underscored the critical collaborations between multiple defense organizations and research institutions, emphasizing the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements to safeguard our nation’s security and space capabilities in an era of great power competition and ever-changing threats.