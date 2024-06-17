I Am DHA – and IMD Support Extraordinaire – at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | As an information technology specialist for Navy Medicine and the Defense Health...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | As an information technology specialist for Navy Medicine and the Defense Health Agency, Laurie Gonzalez has been a fixture with Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Information Management Department for 14 years – 37 years overall in federal service and counting – and one of approximately 140,000 civilian and military personnel for DHA serving more than 9.6 million service members, retirees, and family members at 700 military treatment facilities (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

From her position at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Information Management Department for 14 years providing assistance to the entire command, Laurel Gonzalez has been on a first name basis with many at the command.



Or at least more formally known as Ms. Gonzalez.



Which is far removed from early in her Navy civil service career of 37 years – and counting - when she was faced with an unexpected communication conundrum at Trident Training Facility Bangor.



When teaching a class primarily to submarine crews, it became apparent there was some awkward confusion amongst the Sailors on how to address their educator.



Civilians were uncommon. Females a rarity.



“Just call me Laurie,” suggested Gonzalez, quickly settling the issue.



She’s proven even more adept since then at resolving vexing problems as an information technology specialist for Navy Medicine and the Defense Health Agency



Gonzalez is one of approximately 140,000 civilian and military personnel for DHA serving more than 9.6 million service members, retirees and family members at 700 military treatment facilities.



“I was most fortunate to find the help desk position in the Information Management Department. I didn’t know it at the time, but Navy Medicine was really a great fit for me,” said Gonzalez, a local native who attended West High in Bremerton and was part of the last graduating class in 1978, followed by further academia at Arkansas State University and Olympic College.



She began her career in 1986 with Bangor Submarine Base Public Works department as a temporary clerk typist. Yet change was afoot. Computer use was gradually becoming more widespread in use.



“When I first started working for the Navy, there was this mysterious thing called a computer, quite different from today’s models. I taught myself to use it,” remembered Gonzalez. “Since there were no classes at the time, I taught others in my department how to use the computer and programs.”



She was recognized with several special act awards as well as civilian of the quarter and civilian of the year honors. After five years she transferred to Trident Training Facility to manage a training system and teach classes.



“I’m very proud to be a Navy instructor with a Navy Enlisted Classification code 9502. One of my favorite accomplishments was helping to develop a new training system with Naval Education and Training Command and create all the training materials for the new system modules,” Gonzalez related. She was honored twice with employee of the quarter.



Yet after 19 years with TTF handling such roles as clerk-typist, administrative assistant, computer assistant, computer specialist for security, it was time for a change. Her aptitude and energy were needed elsewhere. She was selected for NHB’s help desk technician.



“In the 14 years I’ve been here, I’ve seen many changes within the information technology world, as well as at naval hospital,” said Gonzalez.



She has found her niche.



“I really love helping people, especially with their computer issues. My goal is to do the best job I can to either help my customers or find someone who can. That’s what we’re all about. Helping people,” exclaimed Gonzalez.



Gonzalez can recollect back in 2016 when NHB became the initial site to switch informational technology to the DHA network by moving over 1,500 workstations, followed by an accompanied transfer to the Global Service Center. She went from being the de facto help desk to part of a largescale operation.



“I took calls, assigned tickets, logged into computers to fix issues, and other tasks. Many [issues] were solved as the calls, emails and visitors came in. I knew all my people and why they were calling me. Now I still help when they call me and try to take care of my people the best I can,” said Gonzalez.



From Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom to helping stop the spread of COVID-19, all of which required information technician system support, Gonzalez unobtrusively and reliably carried out her duties. The same held true during the formal establishment of the Puget Sound Military Health System Market in 2021 to officially oversee, manage and support all Army, Navy and Air Force medical and dental assets in the Pacific Northwest.



Her role continued to be crucial, still predicated on supporting others in need.



“One of the things I take very seriously is making sure our people have what they need to do their jobs, from the time they get here to after they leave, sort of cradle-to-grave regarding network accounts,” Gonzalez said.



When asked to sum up her experience in one sentence, she replied, “The helping others spirit here has really helped me discover that my best self is also the one that helps others.”