Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay holds change of command ceremony

DETROIT — Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 140) held a change of command ceremony, June 13, 2024, in Detroit.



Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan relieved Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Saldivar as commanding officer of the Bristol Bay. Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony.



Nolan previously served as the Public Affairs Officer for the Thirteenth Coast Guard District Academy in Seattle, Washington and is a native of Fort Riley, Kansas.



“I have the utmost confidence in your ability to continue to excel at every task we will be assigned,” said Nolan, addressing the crew of the cutter. “I look forward to playing in the waters of the Great Lakes with the crew of the Bristol Bay over the coming years."



Saldivar served as the commanding officer of the Bristol Bay from June 2021 to June 2024. Saldivar’s next assignment will be the executive assistant to the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support at Coast Guard Headquarters. He is a native of San Diego, California.



“The ship has been blessed with a great crew over the last three years,” said Saldivar. “Serving as commanding officer has been the best experience of my career thus far.”



The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a command, conducted before the assembled crew and esteemed guests.



The Bristol Bay is the second cutter of the Bay-class icebreaking tugs with a crew of 27. The cutter is named after the body of water formed by the Alaska Peninsula which empties into the Bering Sea. The primary mission of the cutter and crew is opening icebound shipping lanes in the Great Lakes during the winter and maintaining a large constellation of Aids to Navigation during the rest of the year. The Bristol Bay was the first of two icebreaking tugs to receive a dedicated barge in 1991 to allow the cutter to service Aids to Navigation.



