Captain Raynese Roberts assumes command at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Naval Hospital Naples

NAPLES, Italy. – History was made when Captain Justice Parrott relinquished command of Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Naval Hospital Naples to Captain Raynese Roberts, during a change of command ceremony on the Naval Support Activity Naples Support Site in Gricignano Italy, June 13, 2024. Captain Roberts is the first African American woman from the Unites States Dental Corps to serve as a commanding officer.



Rear Admiral Matthew Case, Chief, Medical Service Corps; Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic presided over the ceremony.



“Captain Parrott has shown extraordinary leadership,” said Case. “Through his unparalleled dedication to mission in providing a ready medical force allowing for rapid deployment of NAVEURACENT assets maintaining garrison care and surge capability, replaced 12 failing ATS switches ahead of schedule at an $800k cost savings with no loss to access to care. These accomplishments and more, are reflective of Captain Parrott’s Naval expertise and guidance.”



Captain Parrott began his Navy career as honor guard crew aboard the USS Constitution (IX 21, “Old Ironsides) in Boston, Massachusetts. During his enlistment, he cross-rated to Hospital Corpsman and reported for duty at Naval Hospital, Camp Lejeune. He was the first Hospital Corpsman to successfully challenge the Licensed Practical Nurse certification in North Carolina. Upon leaving active duty at the end of Desert Storm, he affiliated with the U.S. Naval Reserve and received his commission as an Ensign in 1995.Captain Parrott holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Carolina University, a Master of Science from Georgetown University, and an anesthesia certificate from the Navy Nurse Corps Anesthesia Program where he received both the Regional Student and Student Researcher of the year awards. He graduated with a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice from Virginia Commonwealth University in May of 2013, a post-graduate certificate in Simulation and Modeling from the Naval Postgraduate School in August of 2013, and a post-graduate certificate of Introduction to Foundations in Health Professions Education from USUHS in May of 2021.



During his speech, Captain Parrott expressed his gratitude for having had the opportunity to lead and work with the team at NMRTC, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples. “It has been an incredible privilege to be the NMRTC Naples Commanding Officer. I am honored and grateful that Navy Medicine has given me an opportunity to assume this role.” Captain Parrott added “Leading this command is a team sport. I certainly do not do this alone. I am fortunate to have a cast of characters that are truly the movers and shakers. Without this diverse team, our hospital family, our organization would never meet our goals or grow.”



Rear Admiral Case presented Captain Parrott with the Legion of Merit, before turning over command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Naval Hospital Naples to Captain Raynese Roberts. “Raynese, you bring a wealth of experience and expertise to lead this esteemed institution,” said Case. “You have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedications throughout your distinguished career… qualities that make you exceptionally well suited to command NMRTC Naples and continue its proud heritage."



Captain Roberts is a native of Akron, Ohio, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry

from Fisk University and her Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Maryland School of

Dentistry. After graduation from dental school, she received a direct commission into the United States



Navy Dental Corps. Roberts received her certificate in periodontics from the Naval Postgraduate Dental School and a Master of Science degree in Oral Biology from George Washington University. Before assuming command, she served as executive officer, Naval Hospital Jacksonville (and its five Naval Branch Health Clinics) and Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville (and its five units), Florida.



During her remarks Captain Roberts shared here command philosophy, TIME to Care: Teamwork, Integrity, Mentorship, and Empowerment.



“I am excited to be joining this impressive team of professionals. I look forward to a bright future with you!” said Captain Roberts. “The honor of leading in command is not one I take lightly, and I approach this phenomenal opportunity with humility and gratitude. I have given much thought to my command philosophy. At NMRTC Naples there is always TIME to Care. Teamwork (we work together and leverage our partnerships); Integrity (we do the right thing no matter who is watching); Mentorship (we invest in people, our workforce and future leaders); and Empowerment (everyone adds value and stands at the ready to take the helm). We care for the warfighter and exist to keep the warfighter ready to fight. We care for their families as we do our own. We care for each other.”



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples is a twenty-nine- bed community hospital with one Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) located at Capodichino and a Navy Fleet Liaison Detachment at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany. The main hospital and the branch health clinic provide exceptional quality healthcare services and support to approximately 9,800 eligible personnel and family members from sixty-two U.S. Navy tenant commands, the USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), and forces from the twenty-two nations that comprise the Allied Joint Forces Command, Naples, Italy. Annually, the hospital and clinic perform over 84,000 patient care encounters, deliver an average of 130 babies, and execute a budget of over 20 million dollars. All staff members work tirelessly to keep warfighters in the fight.

